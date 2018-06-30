  1. Home
  2. World

BC-BBA--Top Ten

By  Associated Press
2018/06/30 09:56
BC-BBA--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Altuve Hou 84 329 55 112 .340
Betts Bos 62 238 61 80 .336
Segura Sea 75 313 57 105 .335
JMartinez Bos 78 298 57 97 .326
Trout LAA 82 284 63 91 .320
MDuffy TB 64 253 22 80 .316
Simmons LAA 71 262 39 82 .313
Rosario Min 77 308 55 96 .312
Brantley Cle 68 276 41 86 .312
Jay KC 59 238 28 73 .307
Home Runs

JMartinez, Boston, 25; Trout, Los Angeles, 23; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 23; Cruz, Seattle, 21; KDavis, Oakland, 20; Judge, New York, 20; Betts, Boston, 20; MMachado, Baltimore, 20; 3 tied at 19.

Runs Batted In

JMartinez, Boston, 64; Haniger, Seattle, 59; MMachado, Baltimore, 56; Lowrie, Oakland, 55; Gattis, Houston, 54; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 54; KDavis, Oakland, 53; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 52; Judge, New York, 52; 4 tied at 51.

Pitching

Severino, New York, 12-2; Kluber, Cleveland, 11-4; Morton, Houston, 10-1; Happ, Toronto, 10-3; Snell, Tampa Bay, 10-4; Rodriguez, Boston, 9-2; GCole, Houston, 9-2; Porcello, Boston, 9-3; Verlander, Houston, 9-3; McCullers, Houston, 9-3.