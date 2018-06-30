  1. Home
BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/06/30 09:46
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Washington 10 5 .667
Connecticut 9 6 .600 1
Atlanta 7 7 .500
Chicago 6 9 .400 4
New York 4 11 .267 6
Indiana 1 15 .063
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 11 4 .733
Phoenix 12 5 .706
Seattle 11 5 .688 ½
Minnesota 8 6 .571
Dallas 7 7 .500
Las Vegas 5 11 .313

___

Thursday's Games

Washington 80, New York 77

Seattle 81, Los Angeles 72

Friday's Games

Phoenix 95, Indiana 77

Chicago 103, New York 99

Atlanta at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Phoenix at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Minnesota at Dallas, 4 p.m.

Las Vegas at Los Angeles, 5 p.m.

Atlanta at Indiana, 5 p.m.

New York at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Connecticut at Seattle, 7 p.m.<