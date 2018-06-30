Ko surges into contention with strong second round at KPMG

Lydia Ko, right, of New Zealand, smiles as she listens to So Yeon Ryu, of South Korea, as they walk to the ninth hole during the first round of the KP
Lydia Ko, of New Zealand, hits on the ninth hole during the second round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship golf tournament at Kemper Lakes Golf Clu
Brooke M. Henderson, of Canada, hits her second shot on the ninth hole during the second round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship golf tournament at
Sung Hyun Park, of South Korea, watches her tee shot on the 12th hole during the second round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship golf tournament at
Jessica Korda watches her putt on the 17th hole during the second round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship golf tournament at Kemper Lakes Golf Club
KILDEER, Ill. (AP) — Lydia Ko surged into contention at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, shooting a 6-under 66 in the second round to move two strokes off the lead Friday.
The 21-year-old New Zealander shook off a rough first round at Kemper Lakes to reach 4 under and give herself a shot to win her third major.
First-round leader Sung Hyun Park (72), 2016 winner Brooke Henderson (71) and So Yeon Ryu (69) were tied for the lead at 6-under 138.
Carlota Ciganda (69) was one stroke back, with Ko, Moriya Jutanugarn (72) and Annie Park (69) at 4 under in the third of the LPGA Tour's five majors.
Michelle Wie (74) was 1 over. Top-ranked Inbee Park (76) missed the cut at 5 over 149.