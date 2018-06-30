Judge won't toss Manafort case based on leak allegations

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A federal judge in Virginia says he won't dismiss bank fraud and tax evasion charges against President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman based on allegations of leaks to the press.

Lawyers for Paul Manafort — whose trial is due to start in late July — said they may ask for his trial to be moved to another city after U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis III made clear Friday he wouldn't throw out the case.

The effort by Manafort's attorneys comes after a series of setbacks in their attempts to have felony charges against him thrown out by two different judges.

Manafort is charged with hiding from the IRS tens of millions of dollars he earned advising pro-Russia politicians in Ukraine. He also faces charges in Washington.