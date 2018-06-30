___

How your smart fridge might be mining bitcoin for criminals

LONDON (AP) — A raft of recent cyber-security firms and governments now cite the rising trend of 'crypto-jacking' — in which devices are infected with invisible malicious cryptocurrency mining software that uses the computing power of victims' devices to mine virtual currency — as the main cyber security threat to businesses and consumers worldwide.

Want to start an Amazon delivery business? What to know

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon wants you to deliver its packages for them. The online retailer is enlisting small businesses — and those who want to start one — to pick up packages from its delivery stations and bring them to customers. The new program gives Amazon more ways to ship its packages to shoppers without having to rely on UPS and other package delivery services. Businesses created under the program would operate 20 to 40 vans and employ between 40 and 100 people. Start-up costs begin at $10,000.

US consumer spending weak in May, while inflation speeds up

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S consumers increased their spending just 0.2 percent in May, a disappointing result after two months of much stronger gains. Meanwhile, inflation — as measured by a gauge monitored by the Federal Reserve — rose 2.3 percent for the 12 months ending in May, the fastest reading in six years.

Trump touts tax cuts during successful week

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he "unleashed an economic miracle" with his tax cuts last year. Trump spoke Friday at a White House event marking the six-month anniversary of the $1.5 trillion tax cuts. The cuts are taking effect in the ninth year of an economic expansion that began under former President Barack Obama.

New app offers interactive experiences for Disney guests

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — With the opening of Toy Story Land at Hollywood Studies, Walt Disney World in Florida is also offering guests a new level of entertainment with a new mobile app called Play Disney Parks. The app makes its debut on Saturday, the same day that Toy Story Land opens to the public. Entertainment options include interactive themed games, Disney trivia, digital achievements and music playlists.

NYC drivers for Uber, other apps to get vision care coverage

NEW YORK (AP) — New York drivers for car services and ride-hailing apps like Uber will get coverage for vision care as well as phone or video appointments with doctors starting Sunday, industry representatives announced. The coverage for an estimated 43,000 drivers statewide will be paid for by the Black Car Fund, a workers' compensation fund for car-service drivers that's funded by a 2.5 percent surcharge on each ride.

Republicans propose using sales tax money for new tax cuts

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A U.S. Supreme Court ruling making it easier to collect online sales taxes could yield billions of dollars for state and local governments. But some states may not keep it. Rather than spend the windfall on schools, prisons or other government services, some Republican governors and lawmakers are proposing to give it away in the form of additional tax cuts. The new tax cut proposals come as some of those GOP officials are running for re-election.

Citigroup to refund $335 million to credit card customers

NEW YORK (AP) — Citigroup has agreed to refund $335 million to a group of customers who may have been overpaying interest on their credit cards. In a settlement with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, Citi will refund 1.75 million customers in overpaid interest by the end of the year.

Puerto Rico faces austerity measures amid budget wrangling

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — New austerity measures are looming for storm-battered Puerto Rico after legislators refused to change labor laws as ordered by a federal control board overseeing the U.S. territory's finances amid an 11-year recession. The board said Friday that it will eliminate a $25 million scholarship fund for the island's largest public university, as well as a $50 million annual fund for municipalities.

US stocks tick higher, but trade worries stop an early rally

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks finish mostly higher, but their early gains mostly evaporated as investors focused on unresolved trade tensions. Nike jumps after a strong fourth quarter and Wells Fargo rose after the Federal Reserve said it can raise its dividend and buy back more stock. General Motors warned that tariffs on imported cars might result in retaliation that leads it to cut jobs in the U.S.

The S&P 500 index edged up 2.06 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,718.37. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 55.36 points, or 0.2 percent, to 24,271.41. The Nasdaq composite rose 6.62 points, or 0.1 percent, to 7,510.30. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks lost 1.95 points, or 0.1 percent, to 1,643.07.

Benchmark U.S. crude gained 1 percent to $74.15 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, used to price international oils, rose 1.9 percent to $79.44 a barrel in London. Wholesale gasoline climbed 2.2 percent to $2.18 a gallon. Heating oil jumped 1.4 percent to $2.21 a gallon. Natural gas lost 0.5 percent to $2.92 per 1,000 cubic feet.