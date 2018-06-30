Maryland tells journalists to take threats seriously

NEW YORK (AP) — Threats of violence against journalists working in newsrooms for doing their jobs are commonplace, and a coping strategy for many is the thought that they are mostly empty — until that small comfort was shattered by the shooting deaths of five people at a newspaper in Maryland.

Reporters largely keep those stories to themselves, although Maryland compelled many to share their experiences on social media and in newsrooms as a form of group therapy on Friday.

Journalists have received threats for something as mundane as a music review or fraught as the underground white supremacy movement. Many say now that it's time to let the public know about the threats.