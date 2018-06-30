Media Alert – Port Hedland Community Progress Association Inc. Community Rally in Port Hedland This Sunday

--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 29, 2018--Traditional owners, the Port Hedland Community Progress Association and the Rate Payers Association will all gather on Sunday to demand an end to the dust pollution in Port Hedland, and for the Government to charge the miners a $1.00 per tonne iron ore pollution mitigation fee.

What: A Port Hedland Community Rally – “Build the Pilbara”

Where: Marapikurrinya Park

When: Sunday 1 July, 10:00AM to 2:00PM

Why: The Pilbara Community, including many of its highly respected traditional owners, demand a $1 export levy on Iron Ore; the end of the excessive dust emissions and the removal of planning constraints in Port Hedland.

The community wants to “Build the Pilbara” and we want our property rights back!

CONTACT: For further information

Port Hedland Community Progress Association Inc.

Jim Henneberry

Chief Executive Officer

M: 0413 433 063

