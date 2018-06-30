Tina Fey joins Broadway stars for a concert to aid migrants

NEW YORK (AP) — Tina Fey is joining some of Broadway's biggest stars for a concert being livestreamed Saturday to benefit migrants on the Mexican border.

The lineup also will feature Audra McDonald, Idina Menzel, Chita Rivera, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Norm Lewis, Matt Bomer, Andrew Rannells and Keala Settle.

The concert is set for 5 p.m. Eastern at The Cooper Union in downtown New York City. It will be broadcast via Facebook Live and at ConcertsforAmerica.com .

Highlights will include Rivera singing "America" from "West Side Story" and the reuniting of McDonald and Mitchell for "Wheels of a Dream" from the musical "Ragtime." Settle is flying into New York specifically to perform "This Is Me" from the film "The Greatest Showman."