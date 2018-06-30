  1. Home
LeMond, Holocaust survivors ride to celebrate Jewish life

By  Associated Press
2018/06/30 03:34

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Three-time Tour de France winner Greg LeMond, two Holocaust survivors and dozens of others took part in a symbolic ride from Auschwitz-Birkenau to a Jewish cultural center in Poland to support the renewal of Jewish life.

The ride Friday began at the gates of the former Nazi German death camp and ended at the Jewish Community Center of Krakow, 55 miles (89 kilometers) away, site of a flourishing Jewish community.

LeMond described the ride as a powerful experience, saying, "It was an amazing event riding with two survivors 73 years after the Holocaust ... We should never forget!"

On the eve of the Holocaust, Poland was home to 3.3 million Jews. Most were murdered by Nazi Germany in death camps like Auschwitz and in ghettos.