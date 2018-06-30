New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Fri:
(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Jul
|295.10
|298.05
|294.25
|295.10
|Down .25
|Aug
|296.00
|298.50
|295.85
|295.85
|Down .45
|Sep
|297.00
|299.70
|295.80
|296.60
|Down .55
|Oct
|297.30
|300.25
|297.25
|297.35
|Down .55
|Nov
|298.45
|298.45
|298.15
|298.15
|Down .55
|Dec
|299.00
|301.80
|298.05
|298.80
|Down .55
|Jan
|299.75
|299.75
|299.60
|299.60
|Down .60
|Feb
|300.40
|Down .65
|Mar
|301.30
|303.65
|300.70
|301.00
|Down .55
|Apr
|302.00
|302.00
|301.70
|301.70
|Down .55
|May
|304.35
|304.55
|302.00
|302.10
|Down .55
|Jun
|302.75
|Down .55
|Jul
|303.50
|303.50
|303.05
|303.15
|Down .55
|Aug
|303.75
|Down .55
|Sep
|305.30
|305.30
|304.10
|304.10
|Down .55
|Oct
|304.70
|Down .55
|Nov
|304.95
|304.95
|304.85
|304.85
|Down .55
|Dec
|306.00
|306.20
|305.00
|305.00
|Down .55
|Jan
|305.90
|305.90
|305.40
|305.40
|Down .45
|Feb
|305.60
|Down .55
|Mar
|306.30
|306.40
|305.80
|305.80
|Down .55
|Apr
|306.30
|Down .55
|May
|306.70
|307.00
|306.60
|306.60
|Down .60
|Jun
|306.85
|Down .60
|Jul
|307.25
|Down .45
|Sep
|307.30
|Down .45
|Dec
|307.25
|Down .45
|Mar
|307.30
|Down .45
|May
|307.35
|Down .45
|Jul
|307.40
|Down .45
|Sep
|307.45
|Down .45
|Dec
|307.50
|Down .45
|Mar
|307.55
|Down .45
|May
|307.60
|Down .45
|Jul
|307.65
|Down .45
|Sep
|307.70
|Down .45
|Dec
|307.75
|Down .45
|Mar
|307.80
|Down .45
|May
|307.85
|Down .45