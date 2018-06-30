  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/06/30 03:20

New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Fri:

(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
Jul 295.10 298.05 294.25 295.10 Down .25
Aug 296.00 298.50 295.85 295.85 Down .45
Sep 297.00 299.70 295.80 296.60 Down .55
Oct 297.30 300.25 297.25 297.35 Down .55
Nov 298.45 298.45 298.15 298.15 Down .55
Dec 299.00 301.80 298.05 298.80 Down .55
Jan 299.75 299.75 299.60 299.60 Down .60
Feb 300.40 Down .65
Mar 301.30 303.65 300.70 301.00 Down .55
Apr 302.00 302.00 301.70 301.70 Down .55
May 304.35 304.55 302.00 302.10 Down .55
Jun 302.75 Down .55
Jul 303.50 303.50 303.05 303.15 Down .55
Aug 303.75 Down .55
Sep 305.30 305.30 304.10 304.10 Down .55
Oct 304.70 Down .55
Nov 304.95 304.95 304.85 304.85 Down .55
Dec 306.00 306.20 305.00 305.00 Down .55
Jan 305.90 305.90 305.40 305.40 Down .45
Feb 305.60 Down .55
Mar 306.30 306.40 305.80 305.80 Down .55
Apr 306.30 Down .55
May 306.70 307.00 306.60 306.60 Down .60
Jun 306.85 Down .60
Jul 307.25 Down .45
Sep 307.30 Down .45
Dec 307.25 Down .45
Mar 307.30 Down .45
May 307.35 Down .45
Jul 307.40 Down .45
Sep 307.45 Down .45
Dec 307.50 Down .45
Mar 307.55 Down .45
May 307.60 Down .45
Jul 307.65 Down .45
Sep 307.70 Down .45
Dec 307.75 Down .45
Mar 307.80 Down .45
May 307.85 Down .45