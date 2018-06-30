OAS asks US reunite migrant families as soon as possible

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Organization of American States is urging the United States to follow through on President Donald Trump's decision to stop the separation of migrant families at the southern border.

The 34-nation regional bloc is also calling for the U.S. to reunite migrant children with their parents as soon as possible.

The OAS adopted that resolution without debate or vote — or objection from the U.S delegation. It is much less critical toward the Trump administration than the original draft resolution proposed by Mexico, El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras.

The resolution was watered down after the leaders of Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras met Vice President Mike Pence in Guatemala on Thursday. It still urges Washington not to prosecute asylum seekers and calls for human rights investigators to visit the border.