The top 10 songs and albums on the iTunes Store

iTunes charts for week ending June 28, 2018
Top Songs
1. Girls Like You (feat. Cardi B),Maroon 5
2. I Like It, Cardi B,Bad Bunny & J Balvin
3. Sober, Demi Lovato
4. no tears left to cry, Ariana Grande
5. Psycho (feat. Ty Dolla $ign),Post Malone
6. Meant to Be, Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line
7. SAD!, XXXTENTACION
8. Tequila, Dan + Shay
9. Whatever It Takes, Imagine Dragons
10. Simple, Florida Georgia Line
Top Albums
1. Pray For The Wicked, Panic! At the Disco
2. EVERYTHING IS LOVE, THE CARTERS
3. The Greatest Showman (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack), Various Artists
4. Dan + Shay, Dan + Shay
5. Bad Witch, Nine Inch Nails
6. K.T.S.E., Teyana Taylor
7. Expectations, Bebe Rexha
8. Come Tomorrow, Dave Matthews Band
9. Let the Trap Say Amen, Lecrae & Zaytoven
10. ?, XXXTENTACION
__
(copyright) 2018 Apple Inc.