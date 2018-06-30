Mueller: Flynn not ready to be sentenced yet in Russia probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — Special counsel Robert Mueller says former Trump administration national security adviser Michael Flynn is not ready to be sentenced yet.

Flynn has been cooperating since last fall with Mueller's investigation into possible coordination between the Trump 2016 presidential campaign and Russia.

He pleaded guilty last December to lying to the FBI and has been awaiting sentencing.

But prosecutors with Mueller told a judge in one-page court filing Friday that they were not ready to set a sentencing hearing.

That suggests Flynn is still in the process of cooperating with investigators.

The status stands in contrast to the case of George Papadopoulos, a former Trump campaign adviser who also admitted lying to the FBI. He has been cooperating with Mueller, and prosecutors have set a September sentencing date.