New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Jul
|115.10
|Down
|.65
|Jul
|112.55
|112.65
|111.50
|111.50
|Down
|.65
|Sep
|118.55
|Down
|.65
|Sep
|115.75
|116.15
|114.50
|115.10
|Down
|.65
|Dec
|119.45
|119.55
|118.00
|118.55
|Down
|.65
|Mar
|123.15
|123.15
|121.55
|122.10
|Down
|.60
|May
|125.25
|125.50
|123.95
|124.50
|Down
|.60
|Jul
|127.55
|127.75
|126.25
|126.85
|Down
|.55
|Sep
|129.60
|129.60
|128.40
|129.00
|Down
|.50
|Dec
|132.60
|132.60
|131.75
|132.05
|Down
|.50
|Mar
|134.55
|135.05
|134.55
|135.05
|Down
|.50
|May
|136.80
|Down
|.50
|Jul
|138.55
|Down
|.50
|Sep
|140.25
|Down
|.50
|Dec
|142.60
|Down
|.50
|Mar
|144.95
|Down
|.50
|May
|146.70
|Down
|.35