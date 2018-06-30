  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/06/30 03:19

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Jul 115.10 Down .65
Jul 112.55 112.65 111.50 111.50 Down .65
Sep 118.55 Down .65
Sep 115.75 116.15 114.50 115.10 Down .65
Dec 119.45 119.55 118.00 118.55 Down .65
Mar 123.15 123.15 121.55 122.10 Down .60
May 125.25 125.50 123.95 124.50 Down .60
Jul 127.55 127.75 126.25 126.85 Down .55
Sep 129.60 129.60 128.40 129.00 Down .50
Dec 132.60 132.60 131.75 132.05 Down .50
Mar 134.55 135.05 134.55 135.05 Down .50
May 136.80 Down .50
Jul 138.55 Down .50
Sep 140.25 Down .50
Dec 142.60 Down .50
Mar 144.95 Down .50
May 146.70 Down .35