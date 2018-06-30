Ireland vs India 2nd Twenty20 Scoreboard

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) - Scoreboard Friday at the end of the second Twenty20 international between Ireland and India at The Village, Malahide:

India

Lokesh Rahul c and b K. O'Brien 70

Virat Kohli c Dockrell b Chase 9

Suresh Raina c Dockrell b K. O'Brien 69

Rohit Sharma c Stirling b K. O'Brien 0

Manish Pandey not out 21

Hardik Pandya not out 32

Extras: (12w) 12

TOTAL: 213-4

Overs: 20

Fall of wickets: 1-22, 2-128, 3-128, 4-169.

Did not bat: Dinesh Karthik, Umesh Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Siddarth Kaul.

Bowling: Simi Singh 2-0-32-0 (2w), Boyd Rankin 3-0-33-0 (1w), Peter Chase 4-0-42-1 (1w), Stuart Thompson 1-0-17-0 (3w), George Dockrell 4-0-30-0, Paul Stirling 2-0-19-0 (2w), Kevin O'Brien 4-0-40-3 (3w)

Ireland

Paul Stirling c Raina b U. Yadav 0

James Shannon c Rahul b Kaul 2

William Porterfield b U. Yadav 14

Andrew Balbirnie b Chahal 9

Gary Wilson b K. Yadav 15

Kevin O'Brien c K. Yadav b Pandya 0

Simi Singh lbw b Chahal 0

Stuart Thompson b Chahal 13

George Dockrell c U. Yadav b K. Yadav 4

Boyd Rankin st Karthik b K. Yadav 10

Peter Chase not out 0

Extras: (3w) 3

TOTAL: (all out) 70

Overs: 12.3

Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-16, 3-22, 4-30, 5-32, 6-36, 7-44, 8-56, 9-68.

Bowling: Umesh Yadav 2-0-19-2, Siddarth Kaul 2-0-4-1 (1w), Hardik Pandya 2-0-10-1 (1w), Yuzvendra Chahal 4-0-21-3 (1w), Kuldeep Yadav 2.3-0-16-3.

Toss: Ireland

Result: India won by 143 runs

Series: India won 2-0

Umpires: Alan Neill, Ireland, and Roly Black, Ireland

TV umpire: Mark Hawthorne, Ireland. Match referee: Chris Broad, England.