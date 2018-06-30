Ireland vs India 2nd Twenty20 Scoreboard

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) - Scoreboard Friday at the end of the second Twenty20 international between Ireland and India at The Village, Malahide:
India
Lokesh Rahul c and b K. O'Brien 70
Virat Kohli c Dockrell b Chase 9
Suresh Raina c Dockrell b K. O'Brien 69
Rohit Sharma c Stirling b K. O'Brien 0
Manish Pandey not out 21
Hardik Pandya not out 32
Extras: (12w) 12
TOTAL: 213-4
Overs: 20
Fall of wickets: 1-22, 2-128, 3-128, 4-169.
Did not bat: Dinesh Karthik, Umesh Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Siddarth Kaul.
Bowling: Simi Singh 2-0-32-0 (2w), Boyd Rankin 3-0-33-0 (1w), Peter Chase 4-0-42-1 (1w), Stuart Thompson 1-0-17-0 (3w), George Dockrell 4-0-30-0, Paul Stirling 2-0-19-0 (2w), Kevin O'Brien 4-0-40-3 (3w)
Ireland
Paul Stirling c Raina b U. Yadav 0
James Shannon c Rahul b Kaul 2
William Porterfield b U. Yadav 14
Andrew Balbirnie b Chahal 9
Gary Wilson b K. Yadav 15
Kevin O'Brien c K. Yadav b Pandya 0
Simi Singh lbw b Chahal 0
Stuart Thompson b Chahal 13
George Dockrell c U. Yadav b K. Yadav 4
Boyd Rankin st Karthik b K. Yadav 10
Peter Chase not out 0
Extras: (3w) 3
TOTAL: (all out) 70
Overs: 12.3
Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-16, 3-22, 4-30, 5-32, 6-36, 7-44, 8-56, 9-68.
Bowling: Umesh Yadav 2-0-19-2, Siddarth Kaul 2-0-4-1 (1w), Hardik Pandya 2-0-10-1 (1w), Yuzvendra Chahal 4-0-21-3 (1w), Kuldeep Yadav 2.3-0-16-3.
Toss: Ireland
Result: India won by 143 runs
Series: India won 2-0
Umpires: Alan Neill, Ireland, and Roly Black, Ireland
TV umpire: Mark Hawthorne, Ireland. Match referee: Chris Broad, England.