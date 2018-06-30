Mitsubishi Motors Promotes Natalie Milton to VP and Chief Information Officer; Appoints Ronald Stach to VP Aftersales

CYPRESS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 29, 2018--Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) today announced the promotion of Natalie Milton to the position of Vice President and Chief Information Officer (CIO) and the appointment of Ronald Stach to the position of Vice President, Aftersales.

Milton previously served as MMNA's Senior Director, IT and regional CIO. She has been with the company for 26 years, where she began her career as a programmer and analyst. In her role, she supports IT systems for Mitsubishi Motors North America (MMNA), Mitsubishi Motors Sales of Canada (MMSCAN), Mitsubishi Motors Sales Caribbean, Inc. (MMSC), and Mitsubishi Motors R&D of America (MRDA). She is also responsible for establishing IT operations for Mitsubishi Motors de Mexico (MMdM).

Stach will fill the role of Vice President, Aftersales following Mark Chaffin’s recent promotion to Chief Operating Officer. Stach brings more than 25 years of automotive industry experience, including corporate and regional positions in sales, fixed operations, dealer development and regional advertising. He held various executive roles at Volkswagen of America and Mazda North American Operations. His most recent job was Senior Vice President of Sales for Volkswagen of America. In this new position Stach is responsible for the reputation, efficiency and profitability of the Parts and Service department.

“I am pleased to add high caliber talent to the executive team at MMNA,” said Mark Chaffin, Chief Operating Officer, MMNA. “Natalie and Ron are veteran automotive professionals that will serve our brand well.”

Both Milton and Stach will begin their new roles on July 2, 2018.

