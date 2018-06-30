Mark Robson Hired as Sales Director for SICO® Europe

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 29, 2018--SICO Incorporated is proud to announce and welcome Mark Robson to the newly created role of Sales Director for SICO ® Europe. Mark will be responsible for leading the sales teams across all market segments in all countries managed from SICO’s European Business Unit. Mark reports to Mike Bundock, Managing Director SICO Europe.

In addition to Mark’s leadership experience both domestically and internationally across a variety of industries with major companies such as Sony ® and Snap-on ® Industrial, Mark brings a wealth of experience in the education sector. Most recently, Mark was sales director at CES Holdings, the largest consolidator of educational furniture, books and equipment to international schools.

“We are delighted Mark has joined the team,” stated Mike Bundock. “With his experience in leading teams to grow revenue across a number of markets, he was the obvious choice to help us not only meet, but exceed our company objectives moving forward.”

In addition to leading the SICO ® Europe sales teams, Mark will collaborate and bring the voice of customers served by the Europe business unit to SICO’s global marketing efforts.

“Continuing to build a unified global SICO ® brand with a localized execution strategy is a key component of our company’s business. We look forward to Mark’s contribution in this area,” said Ken Steinbauer, President and COO of SICO Incorporated.

Mark holds a degree in Education from University of West England, along with additional business training from the University of the South Pacific in Fiji and Cranfield University in England. Mark’s passion for the education sector started early in his career as he first became a primary school teacher and continues today as a school governor volunteer for a local primary school.

