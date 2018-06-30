DraftKings Serves Up Tennis as New Daily Fantasy Offering

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 29, 2018--DraftKings Inc., a leading brand in sports technology and entertainment, continues to bolster its daily fantasy sports vertical with the introduction of fantasy tennis in time for Wimbledon.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180629005611/en/

“We have always prioritized offering the most compelling games across the widest array of sports," said Mark Nerenberg, DraftKings’ Vice President of Game Operations and Development. “By expanding into tennis, we have an opportunity to provide a new and engaging experience for our current customer base while broadening our reach to attract tennis fans, globally. Over 25 million people in the U.S. alone tuned in to watch Wimbledon last year 1, and we want to be a part of that."

Tennis has a significant presence in the sports community, with an estimated global following of one billion 2 that ranks the sport among the most popular worldwide. Between the growing international market DraftKings has established, and the strong performance of more niche sports on the platform, fantasy tennis is poised to become a favorite among fantasy players.

To play Daily Fantasy Tennis on DraftKings, customers must draft six players while staying under the $50,000 salary cap. All tennis matches are the best of three sets, except for men’s Grand Slam matches, which are the best of five sets. Since DraftKings is combining both men’s and women’s matches in the same contests, scoring will differ depending on the match length. Daily Fantasy Tennis will be available for fans in all the regions where DraftKings operates.*

For more information about Daily Fantasy Tennis on DraftKings, please visit: https://bit.ly/2tOblYV

About DraftKings

DraftKings is an innovative sports-tech and media entertainment platform changing the way consumers engage with their favorite sports, teams and athletes by bringing fans closer to the game. DraftKings, headquartered in Boston, MA, offers daily and weekly fantasy sports contests across 11 professional sports in the U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, Malta, Germany, Ireland, Austria and Australia. Founded in 2012 by Matt Kalish, Paul Liberman and Jason Robins, DraftKings makes sports better and better sports fans by creating the 'Game Inside the Game.'

1 Statista, “Number of people who watched Wimbledon on TV within the last 12 months in the United States from spring 2008 to spring 2017 (in millions),” https://bit.ly/2N4Zs9X, (Sept. 2017)

2 World Atlas, “The Most Popular Sports In The World,” https://bit.ly/2NbIBCb, (Apr. 2018)

*Customers located in the state of New York can play in free-to-play contests only.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180629005611/en/

CONTACT: DraftKings Inc.

Aliza Solc

media@draftkings.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA MASSACHUSETTS

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ENTERTAINMENT CASINO/GAMING TENNIS OTHER SPORTS GENERAL ENTERTAINMENT GENERAL SPORTS ONLINE SPORTS

SOURCE: DraftKings Inc.

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/29/2018 01:30 PM/DISC: 06/29/2018 01:30 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180629005611/en