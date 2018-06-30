Month after diss track, Drake emerges unfazed with new album

NEW YORK (AP) — A month ago, Drake's world was crumbling.

Now, he's untouchable.

Pusha T's infamous diss track — where he divulged new information about Drake while also shading his mother, father and bestie — hit Drake hard. Drake's lack of a reply marked a low for the rapper-singer, who had surprised music fans when won his rap beef with Meek Mill in 2015.

But Drake is back on top, seemingly unfazed. And those fans who enjoyed the revelations in Pusha T's "The Story of Adidon" are most likely listening to "Scorpion," the highly anticipated by pop music's No. 1 player released Friday.

For the first time Drake addresses his son in a song, rapping on "Emotionless": "I wasn't hiding my kid from the world, I was hiding the world from my kid."