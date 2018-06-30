Palestinians say 13-year-old killed along border with Israel

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Gaza's Health Ministry says a teenage Palestinian has been killed by Israeli fire at a rally along the fence.

It said the 13-year-old was shot and killed Friday and 133 others wounded were evacuated to hospital for treatment with at least three in serious condition.

Israel's military had no immediate comment.

The Islamic militant group Hamas that rules Gaza has led three months of protests that turned violent. Over 125 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since they began.

Israel says it is defending its border and nearby communities and accuses Hamas of using the protests as cover for attempts to breach the fence and carry out attacks.

The rallies are aimed in part at drawing attention to the Israeli-Egyptian blockade imposed after Hamas seized Gaza in 2007.