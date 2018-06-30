Seattle signs Peru striker Raul Ruidiaz as designated player

TUKWILA, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Sounders have signed Peruvian striker Raul Ruidiaz to a designated player contract, hoping the goal scorer can spark a down season by the defending Western Conference champions.

Seattle announced the expected deal with Ruidiaz on Friday following Peru's exit from the World Cup. Ruidiaz was on the roster for the Los Incas, but didn't see the field in any of the three group stage games. Ruidiaz immediately left Russia for the Pacific Northwest, posting images on social media from the Seattle area.

Ruidiaz is coming off two seasons with Morelia where the 27-year-old led LigaMX in goals in both the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons. Ruidiaz had 19 goals last season. Ruidiaz's signing in Seattle has been expected for a few weeks after his previous club tweeted a thank you to the striker earlier this month.

Ruidiaz will be eligible to play for Seattle after July 10.