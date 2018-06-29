H-E-B Announces Delivery of Beer and Wine in under an Hour via Favor

SAN ANTONIO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 29, 2018--H-E-B today announced that Favor, the Austin-based on-demand delivery company, will now offer beer and wine delivery throughout Texas, exclusively from H-E-B stores. Beginning Friday, June 29 -- just in time for Fourth of July -- Favor will roll out its new service in over 30 cities with free delivery on beer and wine orders this summer through Labor Day. At launch, the new service will be available across the greater areas of San Antonio, Austin, Corpus Christi and Houston.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180629005495/en/

“The combination of H-E-B and Favor continues to be a win for Texans,” said Jag Bath, Favor CEO and H-E-B chief digital officer. “Delivering almost anything in under an hour is what Favor is built on, and now with H-E-B, we are excited to add the new category of beer and wine delivery to Favor’s on-demand platform.”

Favor will offer the entire breadth and depth of H-E-B’s beer and wine selection at the low prices found in stores with no order minimum. As the largest craft beer and wine retailer in Texas, H-E-B’s robust offerings include award-winning wines from Texas and around the world, domestics, imports, craft brews from more than 100 Texas breweries, microbrews, seasonals, cider and sake.

“This new service truly delivers the best customer experience – a fast, convenient solution with the best selection at the everyday low price our customers expect,” said Martin Otto, H-E-B chief operating officer. “H-E-B and Favor joined forces to support and accelerate our collective growth throughout Texas, and this is only the beginning of what’s to come from our powerful partnership.”

With every H-E-B store tailored to the neighborhood and customers it serves, selections will vary by city. Texas residents can browse featured selections curated by H-E-B’s expert wine and beer team, or request custom beer and wine items. Local selections will include craft brewers, like Austin Beerworks, Big Bend Brewing Co. and Community Beer Co. and wines from the Texas Hill Country.

This new service is the latest in a series of announcements, strategic investments in technology and partnerships that H-E-B has forged to enhance its digital offerings in Texas. In addition to acquiring Favor in February 2018, these include HEBtoyou Delivery and Curbside, which is available in over 100 locations and is on track to reach 200 locations in 2018.

Beginning June 29, customers can get beer and wine delivered by downloading the Favor app and tapping on the “H-E-B Beer & Wine” banner, or online at favordelivery.com. Free delivery will automatically be applied to beer and wine deliveries, and orders will require a Runner tip (minimum $2).

About H-E-B

H-E-B, with sales of $25 billion, operates 400 stores in Texas and Mexico. Known for its innovation and community service, H-E-B celebrates its 113th anniversary this year. Recognized for its fresh food, quality products, convenient services, and a commitment to environmental responsibility and sustainability, H-E-B strives to provide the best customer experience at everyday low prices. Based in San Antonio, H-E-B employs over 109,000 Partners in Texas and Mexico and serves millions of customers in more than 300 communities. For more information, visit HEB.com.

About Favor

Favor is the easiest way to get anything delivered in under an hour. Whether it’s lunch at the office, a household shopping list or those errands you just don’t have time for — your personal assistant (we call them Runners) can deliver it in just a few taps. Founded in 2013, in Austin, Texas, Favor has grown to over 50,000 Runners and has delivered more than 9 million Favors to-date. Favor is currently available in more than 50 cities across Texas, where it is the best rated delivery service. For more information, visit favordelivery.com and follow Favor on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180629005495/en/

CONTACT: H-E-B

Dya Campos, 210-938-8075

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA TEXAS

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ONLINE RETAIL TRANSPORT HOME GOODS LOGISTICS/SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT RETAIL FOOD/BEVERAGE SUPERMARKET WINE & SPIRITS

SOURCE: H-E-B

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/29/2018 11:39 AM/DISC: 06/29/2018 11:39 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180629005495/en