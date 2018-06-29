ITEC Entertainment Appoints Jessica McNaull as VP of Business Development

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 29, 2018--ITEC Entertainment Corporation, an industry leader of worldwide entertainment solutions, hires Jessica McNaull as the Vice President of Business Development. Jessica brings over 18 years of combined experience working in themed entertainment and development industries. Her amusement park industry expertise includes collaborating with intellectual properties (IPs) and brands, fostering integration, creating successful retail initiatives, and bringing client visions for projects to life from concept through execution.

Jessica will drive new global business and project efforts for ITEC, generating revenue growth to meet or surpass company goals and objectives. Her international network and involvement with unique projects in entertainment technology and processes, guest experience theory, and innovative retail technologies add significant value to the company.

“Jessica’s experience and expertise in the themed entertainment industry lends itself perfectly to the blend of creative design and technical work that we do everyday,” said ITEC President and CEO, Bill Coan. “She is a tremendous asset as we continue to grow our business in theme parks and attractions, as well as expanding into new geographies and different types of properties. We have seen a significant uptick in mixed-use projects and other interesting applications for themed entertainment around the world as developers look to differentiate themselves from the competition. We are excited to have an effective leader like Jessica spearhead this initiative for our team.”

Jessica joins ITEC Entertainment from PicSolve International, where she was the VP of North America. Prior to the position, she served as the Director of Operations for their attractions division, driving retail implementation and success for over eighteen accounts throughout North America.

About ITEC Entertainment Corporation

ITEC Entertainment Corporation is a global industry leader of award-winning, entertainment solutions. ITEC’s culture of performance and innovation pushes the frontiers of themed entertainment design, production and technology to new heights. Founded in 1985, ITEC has delivered over 300 of the most successful and comprehensive guest experiences spanning: theme parks, rides and shows; cultural attractions; resorts and mixed-use; themed dining; entertainment centers; and themed retail. ITEC is headquartered in Orlando, Florida with offices throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.ITEC.com.

