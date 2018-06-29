'Rape of Recy Taylor' recounts woman's ordeal, quest

LOS ANGELES (AP) — When Oprah Winfrey saluted unheralded #Me Too crusaders at the Golden Globes earlier this year, she chose a rape victim from 1940s Alabama to drive home her point.

The woman that Winfrey singled out, Recy Taylor, is the subject of a documentary airing on Monday on the Starz channel.

Taylor, who was African-American, fought for justice after she was raped by six young white men.

But the crimes went unpunished in the Jim Crow South, as the film titled "The Rape of Recy Taylor" recounts.

The documentary also looks at the larger role that black women played in the civil rights movement.