DiDi Upgrades Premier Service

BEIJING--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 29, 2018--Didi Chuxing, the world’s leading mobile transportation platform, today announced the rebrand of DiDi Premier, its premium personal mobility service, accompanied by a new logo, and a full suite of product and service upgrades.

Users will be able to make phone calls and enjoy a range of functions via DiDi's smart in-vehicle system

DiDi Premier completed a restructuring of its service system during the past year to set the quality standards for the high-end on-demand mobility sector. Joss Fu, Head of the DiDi Premier Mobility Group, shared highlights of the upgrades, including:

A dedicated 24/7 customer service hotline in Chinese and English. New in-trip online services including in-app table booking services. Enhancements to existing specialist services, including premier vehicles equipped with child seats, adapted for riders with disabilities, and special arrangements for the visually-impaired traveling with a guide dog. Improved personalized services, such as raincoats, air purifiers and massage seats.

DiDi Premier targets to launch an independent app that will run parallel to the main DiDi app, in order to capture the fast-growing market of high-end frequent users.

At the event, DiDi unveiled its smart in-vehicle system under development at DiDi AI Labs. In the future, the system will be able to help users of Premier and other DiDi services access information, obtain service response, make calls and adjust in-vehicle environment for a more intelligent, safer and convenient ride.

Launched in August 2014 as DiDi’s first non-taxi service, DiDi Premier marked the beginning of DiDi’s product diversification plan which now provides 11 services from one single app, from bike-sharing to car rental. As demand for high-end mobility services surges across core cities with the spread of on-demand transportation, DiDi Premier is now one of DiDi’s fastest growing services. As the pillar of DiDi’s high-end service cluster, the new Premier service and management standards will also inform improvements to other major product lines, such as DiDi Express and DiDi Hitch.

“DiDi Premier's service upgrades are part of a broader effort to enhance user experience across DiDi's mobility services with a focus on value creation. DiDi is also building on an open platform for automotive services and fleet operation. We expect to see the rise of more and more exciting family brands as we broaden our business to cover the entire transportation industry chain,” said Cheng Wei, Founder and CEO of Didi Chuxing.

About Didi Chuxing

Didi Chuxing (“DiDi”) is the world’s leading mobile transportation platform. The company offers a full range of app-based transportation options for 550 million passengers, including Taxi, Express, Premier, Luxe, Hitch, Bus, Minibus, Designated Driving, Enterprise Solutions, Bike, and food delivery. Daily rides have reached 30 million, allowing over 21 million drivers on the DiDi platform to find flexible work and income opportunities.

DiDi is committed to collaborating with cities, the taxi industry and communities to solve the world’s transportation, environmental, and employment challenges with smart transportation innovations. The company is working with a growing alliance of car industry players to build out an auto-solution and operation platform. Globally, DiDi is in a partnership network with Grab, Lyft, Ola, Uber, 99, Taxify, and Careem, reaching over 80% of the world’s population and covering more than 1,000 cities. In 2018, DiDi launched its own-branded mobility services in Mexico and Australia. By continuously improving the passenger experience and creating social value, DiDi strives to build an open, efficient, and sustainable transportation ecosystem.

