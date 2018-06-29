The Washington Post Names MicroPact a 2018 Top Workplace

HERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 29, 2018--MicroPact, the passion and technology that’s transforming government, today announced that it again been recognized as a “Top Workplace” by The Washington Post.

“Our organization has experienced phenomenal growth over the last three years, more than doubling in size to where we now have more than 500 team members,” said Kris Collo, Founder, CEO of MicroPact “I am very proud that during this rapid expansion we successfully nurtured and advanced the values and culture that originally made us a Top Workplace. Through our collaborative work environment, innovative culture, and by investing in our team members on both a professional and personal level, we have built a firm that is a destination for top talent.”

The rankings of the organizations on the Top Workplaces list are based solely on the survey feedback of each firm’s team members – 57,184 responses in all. The survey looked at 24 factors covering seven areas, with statements relating to “Connection” and “Alignment” being consistently judged most important to team members.

Headquartered in Herndon Va., MicroPact has offices throughout the United States, Canada, and Philippines.

About MicroPact

For nearly four decades, MicroPact has focused on engineering commercial off the shelf (COTS) solutions for the public sector. Today MicroPact solutions serve 98% of U.S. states, 97% of federal agencies with 500 or more employees, and enjoy a 97% annual renewal rate. MicroPact, the passion and technology that’s transforming government.

