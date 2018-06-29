LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 29, 2018--Devtech, a global leader in Cloud enablement, announces that Michael Carr, a former Ingram Micro Cloud executive, has joined Devtech’s Board of Directors. With strong operational, financial, M&A and corporate development experience, Carr will provide guidance to Devtech’s leadership team, as they continue to grow the company.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180629005418/en/

Devtech Names Michael Carr, a Former Ingram Micro Cloud Executive, to Board of Directors (Photo: Business Wire)

“I’m thrilled to have Michael join our team as we continue to work on structured and sustainable scalability of the business, as well as explore growth options. Michael’s entrepreneurship mindset, as well as corporate leadership experience, will undoubtedly add significant value to our whole team and help in our strategy execution,” said Milovan Milic, CEO of Devtech.

“It’s great to see the progress Devtech’s team has made over the years, and I’m excited to have the opportunity to work alongside them and help them achieve the next stage of growth,” said Carr, who has more than 25 years of experience in the technology space, and a track record in building and growing successful IT businesses.

Carr has been involved in the technology space since the early ‘90s, having contributed to building Softcom into one of the leading Canadian hosting providers which got acquired by Ingram Micro in 2013. Since then, Carr was the VP of Operations for Ingram Micro Cloud, helping to scale the newly formed business line into a global Cloud player with over 1,300 staff and excess of $900M in annual revenues. While he left Ingram Micro in early 2018, he serves on multiple advisory boards for technology startups focused on some of the most cutting-edge trends.

About Devtech

Devtech provides custom-tailored Cloud enablement solutions to Cloud Service Providers, ISVs, and some of the world’s largest telecommunication companies, and helps them transform and successfully execute their Cloud strategy. With expertise in Cloud consultancy, integration, development and migration services, Devtech aims to solve complex challenges by providing high-quality services.

For more information, visit https://devtechgroup.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180629005418/en/

Devtech Ltdpr@devtechgroup.com

KEYWORD: UNITED KINGDOM EUROPE

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY DATA MANAGEMENT NETWORKS SOFTWARE

SOURCE: Devtech

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/29/2018 10:20 AM/DISC: 06/29/2018 10:20 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180629005418/en