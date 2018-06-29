Sabalenka beats Radwanska to reach Eastbourne final

EASTBOURNE, England (AP) — Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus beat 2008 champion Agnieszka Radwanska 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 to reach her third career final at the Eastbourne International on Friday.

In the final, she will face top seed Caroline Wozniacki or another former No. 1 Angelique Kerber.

The unseeded Sabalenka has beaten three top-20 players this week, including No. 7 and defending champion Karolina Pliskova on Thursday.

Sabalenka lost her two previous finals in Tianjin last year and Lugano in April.

She finished off the first set with her first ace but, after breaking Radwanska in the first game of the second set, she began spraying her shots and lost six games in a row.

Radwanska was serving a break up at 3-2, 40-0 in the third when Sabalenka powered back winning four straight games, saving a break point in the last.