Energica Reports Record First Half 2018 Sales

For this period, the Company recorded a turnover of 5 times higher than for 2017 Q1 and Q2. To date it is already well over twice the entire previous year. The new data arrives right in the middle of motorcycling season and MotoGP calendar in which Energica is involved with Ego Corsa demo laps, the electric racebike of the upcoming FIM Enel MotoE™ World Cup.

Ego, the best-selling motorcycle Thanks to awareness achieved with the designation of Single Manufacturer for FIM Enel MotoE™ World Cup, Energica is growing all over the world, with particular success in Germany, The Netherlands and Sweden. The electric superbike Ego is confirmed as the best-selling motorcycle, followed by the streetfighter Eva. The Modena-based manufacturer led by Livia Cevolini extended the model line-up at the end of 2017, introducing the Eva EsseEsse9 model, currently on sale through the official dealer network.

"In recent weeks, we have further improved the 2018 Q1 trend: a truly record-breaking result that goes well beyond our expectations for the first half of 2018.", says Livia Cevolini, CEO of Energica Motor Company S.p.A. "The result was achieved thanks to the extraordinary commitment of the entire Energica team, which was able to bring to market a third innovative model under the Energica brand - the old school electric Eva EsseEsse9. The Company also continues the important R&D commitment that distinguishes us ". "This expertise has played a key role in the development of the MotoE™ project and the high demand from end customers confirms that we have taken the right path to establish ourselves as the leading brand of electric motorcycles".

