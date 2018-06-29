WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

World Cup digest moves separately.

TOP STORIES:

TEN--WIMBLEDON-DRAW

LONDON — Serena Williams avoids any early matchups against opponents with success to speak of at Wimbledon in a draw that could put her against No. 5 seed Elina Svitolina in the third round. Williams is competing for the first time since she pulled out of the French Open. Two-time champion Andy Murray will face 48th-ranked Benoit Paire in the first round, the fourth match of his comeback. By Howard Fendrich. SENT: 740 words, photos.

CAR--F1-AUSTRIAN GP

SPIELBERG, Austria — Lewis Hamilton posts the fastest lap time as Mercedes' upgraded cars dominate the first practice session for the Austrian Grand Prix. By Eric Willemsen. SENT: 120 words, photos. Will be updated after second practice.

CRI--IRELAND-INDIA

DUBLIN — India will experiment in second Twenty20, after beating Ireland in the first by 76 runs. Match starts at 1500 GMT.

TEN--EASTBOURNE INTERNATIONAL

EASTBOURNE, England — Aryna Sabalenka has reached the Eastbourne International final, and awaits either top seed Caroline Wozniacki or Angelique Kerber. Will move shortly.

GLF--LPGA TOUR

KILDEER, Illinois — South Korea's Sung Hyun Park shootd a bogey-free 6-under 66 to take the first-round lead in the KPMG Women's PGA Championship. By Andrew Seligman. SENT: 690 words, photos.

Other stories:

— RGU--SUPER RUGBY — Waratahs beat Rebels, Blues defeat Reds. SENT: 280 words.

— SOC--NEW ZEALAND-FOOTBALL FEUD — New Zealand football boss quits after player mutiny. SENT: 290 words.

— BBO--BASEBALL CAPSULES — Astros edge Rays 1-0 for 11th straight road victory. SENT: 1390 words, photos.

