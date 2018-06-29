  1. Home
State Department requests for US Marines in Taiwan: CNN Exclusive

If the State Department's request is approved, it will be the first time in 40 years that the US Marines stations a US diplomatic facility in Taiwan.

By JESSICA OY,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/06/29 22:22

Photo Courtesy: AIT Facebook

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) –Two U.S. officials told CNN that the U.S. Department of State has requested the dispatch of a Marine Corps to Taiwan to help defend AIT, America's de facto embassy there.

The CNN report pointed out that if the State Department's request is approved, it will be the first time in 40 years that the US Marines stations a US diplomatic facility in Taiwan.

A U.S. official said that a request from the State Department to send Marines to defend AIT was received a few weeks ago, but has not yet got formal approval.

There has been continued coordination between  the US Department of State’s Diplomatic Security Service and the Marines about the deployment.

The US State Department spokesperson is not willing to comment on this matter and only tells CNN: "We do not discuss specific security matters concerning the protection of our facility or personnel."

At a press conference today, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang was asked about the possibility that the United States might send their Marines to Taiwan. He replied that the United States should  proceed with caution.
US
Marines
Taiwan
AIT

