Hansgrohe Kicks off Summer with #ReadySetSplash Instagram Sweepstakes July 1st–July 31st

ALPHARETTA, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 29, 2018--Hansgrohe, a shower expert since 1901, is welcoming in the heady days of summer with an exciting Instagram campaign, #ReadySetSplash. The water-themed campaign, which has become an annual tradition and a fan-favorite, will run from July 1st to July 31st. Instagram users are encouraged to submit water themed videos and photos that fit the “Ready Set Splash” theme for the chance to win some fantastic prizes.“Grammable,” splash-worthy photos can run the gamut from merry poolside parties to adorable pups playing in water. Hansgrohe wants to know how their followers enjoy water! Contestants must follow @HansgroheUSA on Instagram and use the hashtags #ReadySetSplash and #Sweepstakes on the post to enter. Ten random winners will be selected to receive a prize package of covetable items that includes a GoPro HERO camera and a hansgrohe® Croma Select S-110 3-Jet Handshower set.

Entry Rules & Guidelines:

The campaign begins at 12:00:01 a.m. ET on July 1, 2018 and ends at 11:59:59 p.m. ET on July 31, 2018 Participants must follow @HansgroheUSA on Instagram All video and photo submissions must include the hashtags #ReadySetSplash and #Sweepstakes. Submitted videos and photos will not be judged or graded in any way, however, they will be reviewed for compliance with the official rules. Submissions must follow the “Ready Set Splash” theme and include the required hashtags. Entrants must be 18 years or older and residents of the fifty United States (Rhode Island residents are excluded) and/or the District of Columbia. Entrants may submit one photo per day.

Winners will be selected through a random drawing on or around the week of August 6, 2018. Hansgrohe will contact the winners through comments on their submitted Instagram posts. Potential winners must respond within three days to prevent an alternate winner from being chosen.

The complete Official Rules can be found here: http://shout.lt/bQZzQ

As part of the internationally active Hansgrohe Group, hansgrohe is the premium brand for showers, shower systems, bathroom and kitchen taps, as well as kitchen sinks. With its many award-winning products, hansgrohe shapes the flow of water in the kitchen and the bathroom. Because this is where people spend the time they treasure most and experience precious moments in the interaction with water. With these moments in mind, hansgrohe develops ground-breaking solutions that unite extraordinary design, long-lasting quality and intelligent features for maximum ease of use. hansgrohe turns water into an impressive experience:

hansgrohe. Meet the beauty of water.

Find out more about the Hansgrohe Group and its brands AXOR and hansgrohe on:

www.facebook.com/axor.design

www.facebook.com/hansgrohe

www.twitter.com/Hansgrohe_PR

iF Design Leader in the Sanitation Industry

In the current ranking of the International Forum Design (iF) of the best companies in the world for design, the Hansgrohe Group, with its brands AXOR and hansgrohe, ranks 6th among 2,000 listed companies. The 1040 points earned by the Schiltach-based fixtures and shower specialist outperform famous brands such as Audi, BMW or Apple and reconfirm the company’s leading position in the sanitation industry. www.hansgrohe.com/design

