Nutrisystem, Inc. Awards Scholarship to 2018 Girl Talk National Leader of the Year

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 29, 2018--Nutrisystem, Inc. ( Nasdaq: NTRI ), a leading provider of weight management products and services, announced today that it has awarded a scholarship to Girl Talk’s 2018 National Leader of the Year, the organization’s highest and most prestigious honor. Girl Talk is an international, non-profit, peer-to-peer mentoring program focused on helping teens build confidence and develop leadership skills. Nutrisystem, Inc. has awarded this scholarship to a deserving recipient for the past three years reinforcining their continued commitment to instilling self-esteem and confidence in young women and youth.

The recipient of the 2018 National Leader of the Year award is Marrin Scalone, leader of the Girl Talk chapter in Montpelier, VA. Marrin was selected for this prestigious award for best exemplifying the mission and values of Girl Talk.

“It is our honor to present Marrin with a scholarship for her college career,” said Dawn Zier, CEO of Nutrisystem, Inc. “As a Company with a mission driven focus, we applaud Marrin’s commitment to helping others improve their lives. It’s wonderful to see so many young, confident women that emerge from Girl Talk’s mentoring program and we’re proud of our association with this organization.”

Nutrisystem has been a partner of Girl Talk since 2015, having announced the partnership in conjunction with the Company’s #NowBelieveIt campaign, a social empowerment initiative that highlights the positive power that compliments play in the lives of women and girls.

The scholarship Marrin received will be used toward her college career. She is currently registered to attend community college in Blacksburg, Virginia this fall with the hopes of transferring to Virginia Tech.

“The reason that Girl Talk is so incredibly special is because it gives girls the opportunity to both be a mentor and discover a mentor of their own,” said Marrin, recipient of the 2018 National Leader of the Year award. “I’ve been blessed with my own mentors through Girl Talk and have also been able to become one to young girls.”

She added, “I have found my career because of Girl Talk. The confidence this organization has given me on speaking out and educating on mental health has propelled me into choosing a future in counseling services. I have never been so excited for my future and my potential impact on the world. Girl Talk gave me the confidence to reach for my full potential and that is something I will never forget.”

“Marrin is an amazing Girl Talk Leader and has helped so many other young women facing struggles in their lives,” said Haley Kilpatrick, Founder of Girl Talk. “By overcoming her own obstacles, Marrin found grace and beauty in becoming a leader and exemplifies all that we stand for at Girl Talk. She is truly inspiring.”

Marrin’s photo and biography will be displayed on the Girl Talk website for the next year.

In addition to its partnership with Girl Talk, Nutrisystem is involved in its local community through ongoing support of the American Heart Association Go Red for Women Campaign and the American Diabetes Association Step Out: Walk to Stop Diabetes. Additionally, individual employees lead Company participation year round in various community service projects.

About Nutrisystem, Inc.

Nutrisystem, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTRI) is a leader in the weight-loss industry, having helped millions of people lose weight over the course of more than 45 years. The Company’s multi-brand approach to weight loss includes multiple plans for 2018. For more information, go to NutrisystemNews.com and Newsroom.SouthBeachDiet.com.

