TREO Brands Reveals New Look and New Flavors at the Summer Fancy Food Show

HARRISON, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 29, 2018--TREO, the delicious, all-organic line of fruit & birch water beverages has unveiled a new look featuring a simplified design focusing on the product’s key attributes: organic, big fruit flavor, 10 calories, 1g of sugar and 1 net carb per serving. The Summer Fancy Food Show will be the first occasion where TREO (Booth 5860), will reveal its new package design including its three new flavors – Raspberry Lemonade, Kiwi Watermelon and Orange Apricot.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180629005102/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

“We’ve learned a lot since our product launch just over a year ago,” said Bob Golden, Founder/CEO. “We’ve invested heavily in sampling and field marketing during our first year, allowing our customers to become the real drivers of our brand. We’ve listened to their feedback, reacted quickly and come to market with a revitalized brand architecture/communication and new flavors suggested by our consumers.”

Birch water, TREO's unique ingredient, enhances flavor, provides micro nutrients, minerals and electrolytes, while adding a delicate natural sweetness to the drinks. TREO uses the back of the pack to tell the birch water story, allowing the front label to focus on the brand's offering - "big flavor in every drop" and key call-outs; organic, 10 cal/1g sugar. “The idea behind the new concept was very simple - to clearly communicate the product’s attributes in a much more straightforward way,” said Marketing Director, Zoë McElligott.

TREO has begun shipping the new packaging and new flavors to all retailers including the latest authorizations 7-Eleven and HyVee Supermarkets.

About TREO

Inspired by his father’s love for making delicious beverages, Bob Golden, son of Snapple co-founder Hyman Golden, set out to create the next generation of healthy beverages. His vision was realized in TREO, a line of organic fruit and birch water beverages that is low in sugar and calories, naturally hydrating, and totally delicious. TREO has seen immediate success and found a home in thousands of retailers across the country including Stop & Shop, Giant Food, 7-Eleven, Earthfare, ShopRite, Acme and other bellwether retailers. The complete line-up includes Blueberry, Coconut Pineapple, Peach Mango, Strawberry, Raspberry Lemonade, Kiwi Watermelon and Orange Apricot. For more information, please visit http://www.drinktreo.com/ and follow @drinktreo on Facebook and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180629005102/en/

CONTACT: TREO

Zoë McElligott, 914-341-1850

zoem@drinktreo.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NEW YORK

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: CONVENIENCE STORE RETAIL FOOD/BEVERAGE SUPERMARKET

SOURCE: TREO

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/29/2018 08:45 AM/DISC: 06/29/2018 08:45 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180629005102/en