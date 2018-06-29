Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, June 29, 2018

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (MPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;83;74;Showers around;82;75;SW;9;87%;94%;5

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and hot;108;90;Sunny and hot;112;89;NE;8;24%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny, not as warm;88;66;Breezy with sunshine;89;65;W;18;42%;0%;12

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and humid;79;67;Humid with sunshine;81;70;W;7;75%;1%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Sunny and pleasant;77;58;Sunny, nice and warm;79;60;E;13;53%;0%;8

Anchorage, United States;Cloudy;65;52;Continued cloudy;63;53;SW;8;71%;44%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and hot;107;81;Sunny and hot;107;82;SSE;11;12%;0%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Afternoon showers;72;61;Spotty showers;79;61;N;6;68%;78%;6

Asuncion, Paraguay;A stray p.m. t-storm;76;61;Partly sunny, humid;81;66;NE;7;71%;7%;4

Athens, Greece;Sunny and nice;84;69;Sunny and delightful;87;70;SSW;7;50%;7%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Decreasing clouds;57;39;Brilliant sunshine;56;44;NNW;3;75%;1%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and breezy;109;81;Sunny and breezy;107;81;NNW;15;18%;0%;12

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;92;72;A t-storm in spots;92;74;S;4;73%;57%;5

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;80;69;A t-storm in spots;80;69;W;8;68%;64%;4

Bangkok, Thailand;A shower in the p.m.;92;80;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;80;SW;8;64%;63%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny, humid;80;69;Sunny and beautiful;81;70;NE;11;68%;1%;10

Beijing, China;Very hot;100;77;A t-storm or two;99;73;ESE;9;32%;63%;11

Belgrade, Serbia;Thunderstorms;72;64;Showers and t-storms;77;55;NNE;9;70%;61%;9

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny, warm;83;55;Not as warm;72;51;ENE;7;41%;0%;8

Bogota, Colombia;Clouds and sun;64;47;Mostly cloudy;64;49;SSE;7;69%;44%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;78;48;Sunny and nice;77;50;ENE;7;47%;0%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Thunderstorms;84;63;Not as warm;71;53;NNW;15;48%;0%;9

Brussels, Belgium;Sunny and very warm;82;58;Sunny and very warm;84;61;E;6;55%;8%;8

Bucharest, Romania;Showers and t-storms;77;62;Thunderstorms;81;58;E;6;77%;84%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Thunderstorms;83;66;Partly sunny;77;54;N;12;45%;3%;9

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny;62;48;Low clouds;60;53;NE;5;82%;56%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;84;61;Clouds and sun, nice;85;61;NNW;6;33%;19%;9

Busan, South Korea;Mostly cloudy;80;73;Rain, a thunderstorm;79;72;SSE;8;83%;96%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny;94;72;Sunny and pleasant;95;74;NNE;9;31%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Brief showers;57;53;A few showers;62;57;N;17;81%;86%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;81;68;Partly sunny;79;68;ENE;3;68%;66%;12

Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;97;83;Some sun;96;81;S;8;55%;55%;6

Chicago, United States;Sunny;93;79;Mostly sunny and hot;94;78;S;9;63%;42%;10

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Afternoon showers;85;78;A shower or two;86;79;WSW;8;75%;88%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly sunny;72;51;Mostly sunny;71;52;SE;7;56%;28%;7

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny;83;75;Mostly sunny, nice;82;75;WNW;7;78%;4%;12

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny and hot;100;79;Mostly sunny and hot;99;78;S;12;51%;7%;12

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Spotty showers;83;71;A morning shower;83;71;SSE;12;82%;66%;4

Delhi, India;A morning t-storm;94;79;Showers and t-storms;93;82;SSW;7;78%;82%;12

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;96;60;A stray p.m. t-storm;73;52;SSE;8;45%;66%;12

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Overcast, a t-storm;91;80;Couple of t-storms;92;80;S;9;74%;89%;13

Dili, East Timor;More clouds than sun;92;72;Turning cloudy;88;74;SE;6;63%;20%;4

Dublin, Ireland;Mostly sunny, nice;74;55;Partly sunny;70;56;NE;12;60%;10%;7

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and hot;98;69;Sunny and hot;98;69;NNE;7;17%;0%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny, nice;78;66;Sunny and beautiful;78;67;WSW;10;69%;3%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Partly sunny, warm;97;82;Partly sunny and hot;99;83;S;7;56%;38%;8

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;70;40;Sunny and pleasant;72;41;E;4;39%;0%;5

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;87;73;A t-storm in spots;87;73;SE;4;75%;65%;13

Helsinki, Finland;Rain and drizzle;60;50;A shower in places;60;49;N;17;50%;41%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A heavy thunderstorm;95;78;A t-storm in spots;94;78;SW;9;70%;63%;11

Hong Kong, China;A t-storm around;91;82;A t-storm around;92;83;SSW;9;67%;63%;9

Honolulu, United States;Sunshine and nice;86;75;A passing shower;88;76;ENE;11;55%;59%;13

Hyderabad, India;A shower in the p.m.;89;73;Variable clouds;91;74;W;7;52%;37%;9

Islamabad, Pakistan;Variable clouds;89;76;Humid with hazy sun;93;79;SE;10;68%;20%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny;79;68;Partly sunny, nice;82;69;WSW;11;62%;44%;11

Jakarta, Indonesia;Sun and clouds;88;75;Partly sunny;91;75;N;7;64%;25%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;104;85;Partly sunny;95;84;N;10;57%;3%;10

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;66;41;Sunny and pleasant;69;39;E;5;37%;0%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny, warm;95;63;Sunny and very warm;96;64;NNW;6;17%;0%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Turning cloudy, warm;97;82;A morning t-storm;93;85;WSW;7;68%;74%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Afternoon t-storms;79;69;Cloudy, a t-storm;81;69;NNW;5;81%;90%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunshine;100;80;Episodes of sunshine;102;80;SSW;12;34%;18%;10

Kiev, Ukraine;A t-storm in spots;84;64;Rain, a thunderstorm;71;53;NNW;11;96%;93%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;89;79;A shower or t-storm;91;78;ENE;12;59%;80%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;85;70;Mostly cloudy;87;70;WSW;6;59%;34%;6

Kolkata, India;A shower or t-storm;91;79;A p.m. t-storm;89;81;SSW;7;81%;84%;8

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy;88;75;Afternoon showers;90;75;ESE;5;74%;84%;10

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny;59;28;Partly sunny;57;29;ENE;6;47%;10%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;85;74;A t-storm in spots;84;75;WSW;7;77%;79%;5

Lima, Peru;Sun and some clouds;66;60;Mostly sunny;67;60;S;8;72%;4%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;A p.m. t-storm;74;60;A shower or t-storm;72;63;SW;7;74%;82%;10

London, United Kingdom;Mostly sunny, nice;80;54;Mostly sunny;78;62;ENE;12;53%;5%;7

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds, then sun;77;62;Clouds breaking;77;61;SSW;6;64%;0%;11

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun;81;67;Partly sunny;80;69;S;7;76%;1%;6

Madrid, Spain;Sunshine, pleasant;89;67;A t-storm in spots;83;61;W;6;53%;44%;8

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny, nice;88;82;A shower in the a.m.;89;80;W;7;67%;77%;6

Manaus, Brazil;Increasing clouds;89;75;Variable cloudiness;87;76;NNE;4;72%;41%;4

Manila, Philippines;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;78;A stray thunderstorm;87;78;WSW;9;78%;66%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny;55;46;Showers around;55;41;WNW;13;72%;69%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;74;53;A p.m. t-storm;75;55;WNW;5;53%;80%;14

Miami, United States;A t-storm in spots;88;79;A thunderstorm;89;79;SE;8;69%;63%;7

Minsk, Belarus;Increasing clouds;81;52;A few showers;67;50;N;16;55%;89%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;A t-storm in spots;84;76;A t-storm in spots;83;76;SSW;14;74%;63%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny;60;47;Decreasing clouds;60;51;NNE;5;84%;40%;1

Montreal, Canada;Warmer;86;68;A strong t-storm;87;71;WNW;7;69%;83%;5

Moscow, Russia;Warm with some sun;82;64;A heavy p.m. t-storm;78;66;S;7;55%;66%;4

Mumbai, India;Rain;88;77;Heavy showers;86;79;S;13;84%;95%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;Rather cloudy;72;55;A shower in the a.m.;73;56;NE;6;69%;80%;9

New York, United States;Mostly sunny and hot;90;74;Mostly sunny and hot;94;78;SSW;8;43%;1%;11

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunshine;89;68;Mostly sunny, nice;88;68;NW;10;44%;9%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Afternoon showers;78;61;Showers around;73;61;SSE;8;81%;77%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;Cloudy, p.m. rain;88;74;A t-storm in spots;89;74;S;7;70%;57%;6

Oslo, Norway;Not as warm;72;48;Sunny and beautiful;75;50;SSE;5;30%;2%;6

Ottawa, Canada;Variable cloudiness;87;67;A strong t-storm;91;70;N;13;65%;64%;7

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Brief a.m. showers;83;77;Showers around;83;78;SE;26;74%;92%;2

Panama City, Panama;Couple of t-storms;85;75;A shower or t-storm;85;75;WNW;5;84%;84%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Afternoon showers;85;74;Downpours;87;75;E;5;84%;92%;8

Paris, France;Partly sunny, warm;84;66;Sunny and very warm;88;71;E;7;45%;9%;9

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny;61;47;Partly sunny;67;51;NE;9;57%;6%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Becoming cloudy;91;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;79;SW;9;65%;60%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;87;74;Mostly cloudy, humid;87;74;ESE;10;80%;44%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;92;73;A t-storm in spots;94;71;NE;5;50%;64%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Showers and t-storms;82;56;Sunny, not as warm;71;49;ENE;8;41%;0%;8

Pyongyang, North Korea;Some sun, pleasant;85;63;Mostly cloudy;87;69;SSE;5;66%;62%;5

Quito, Ecuador;A shower;68;51;Rain at times;67;51;WSW;9;66%;88%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;75;60;Mostly sunny, nice;76;60;SSW;9;64%;11%;11

Recife, Brazil;A little a.m. rain;82;71;A shower in the a.m.;82;72;S;9;68%;66%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;A shower or two;53;47;A little a.m. rain;52;43;WNW;7;80%;63%;1

Riga, Latvia;Not as warm;65;51;A shower in places;64;50;NNE;15;50%;48%;7

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunshine;81;66;Sunny;81;66;NNW;4;65%;11%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;110;83;Sunny and very warm;109;82;NNE;14;7%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Sunny and pleasant;84;62;Mostly sunny;90;62;SW;7;45%;10%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cooler in the p.m.;73;48;Cloudy and cooler;54;49;NNE;12;75%;37%;1

San Francisco, United States;Partly cloudy;72;56;Partly cloudy;77;58;WSW;9;57%;0%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;Couple of t-storms;75;63;Showers and t-storms;73;63;ENE;5;78%;83%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny, breezy;85;79;Sunshine and nice;85;79;E;13;69%;4%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;79;65;A t-storm in spots;79;66;ENE;5;88%;73%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Becoming cloudy;85;60;Sun and clouds, nice;82;60;WNW;5;23%;8%;12

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;64;39;Partly sunny;61;41;WSW;3;56%;65%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;86;75;Mostly sunny, nice;87;73;NNE;5;69%;29%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Showers and t-storms;77;59;Showers and t-storms;71;59;W;6;76%;68%;9

Seattle, United States;Sun and clouds;68;57;Partly sunny;66;56;SSW;7;76%;44%;4

Seoul, South Korea;More clouds than sun;85;68;Rain, a thunderstorm;85;70;ESE;5;75%;90%;3

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;93;77;Heavy morning rain;84;79;SSE;9;89%;96%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;84;79;A morning t-storm;86;79;SSE;7;74%;68%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Showers and t-storms;66;58;Thunderstorms;70;53;W;10;82%;70%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;87;79;Mostly sunny;87;79;ENE;14;66%;27%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Cooler;65;50;Partly sunny;65;47;N;11;41%;26%;4

Sydney, Australia;Mostly cloudy;62;49;Sunny and pleasant;68;46;WSW;9;56%;2%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;A t-storm around;100;80;Clouds and sun;97;80;SSE;6;62%;44%;9

Tallinn, Estonia;Cloudy and cooler;59;52;A shower or two;62;51;NNE;13;51%;58%;6

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and very warm;97;71;Sunny and very warm;99;74;NE;7;20%;0%;11

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunny and very hot;96;68;Sunny and very hot;100;71;NNE;6;27%;3%;11

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and very warm;99;77;Mostly sunny and hot;103;79;ESE;8;10%;0%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Some sun, pleasant;86;74;Nice with sunshine;83;70;NNW;8;45%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;Some sun, a t-storm;72;67;A shower or t-storm;81;66;ENE;5;68%;58%;11

Tokyo, Japan;Windy and humid;88;76;Clouds and sun;91;77;SSW;16;65%;11%;9

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny;80;68;Sunny and breezy;85;72;SW;14;72%;5%;10

Tripoli, Libya;Plenty of sunshine;98;81;Sunny and very warm;93;77;ESE;9;40%;0%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;91;70;Sunny and hot;97;72;ESE;11;40%;0%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny, warm;89;55;A stray t-shower;84;58;SE;8;32%;76%;6

Vancouver, Canada;Considerable clouds;66;56;A couple of showers;65;54;S;6;69%;78%;2

Vienna, Austria;A heavy thunderstorm;79;63;Partly sunny;72;51;NNE;9;47%;0%;9

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm around;92;75;Turning cloudy;92;76;WNW;6;59%;55%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;Thundershowers;82;48;Cooler with a shower;67;46;N;11;53%;48%;7

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny, warm;86;51;Cooler with a shower;68;51;NNW;15;53%;49%;7

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;50;41;Mostly sunny;55;49;NNW;11;79%;34%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A stray thunderstorm;88;76;Downpours;87;77;SW;6;74%;84%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny and very hot;100;69;Sunshine, very hot;97;69;NE;4;28%;4%;12

