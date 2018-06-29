Major Academic Health System Taps Glytec for Insulin Management Technology

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 29, 2018--With national statistics indicating that one of every three hospitalized patients requires insulin therapy during their stay, administering the right dose at the right time in accordance with best practices is integral to safe, effective care and speedy recovery. By implementing Glytec’s FDA-cleared eGlycemic Management System ® (eGMS ® ) for personalized medication optimization, Duke Regional Hospital of Durham, North Carolina is equipping its staff with a proven and highly efficient means to individualize and standardize insulin therapy. Among the key benefits of eGMS ® are helping prevent hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia while also rapidly achieving and maintaining glycemic targets and reducing length of stay.

“Although insulin is one of the most prescribed medications for hospitalized patients, the process of managing glucoses during an inpatient stay is complex. The Glytec system represents an important option for enhancing a patient’s response to insulin that, along with other clinical strategies, supports effective care approaches for patients with diabetes,” says Dr. Tracy L. Setji, Medical Director for Inpatient Endocrinology Consultation Services at Duke University Hospital and Duke Regional Hospital.

“ Duke has extraordinary expertise in endocrinology and metabolism, and they provide exceptional diabetes care. eGMS ® is about taking it to the next level,” says Dr. Andrew S. Rhinehart, Glytec’s Chief Medical Officer. “The system serves as an extension of in-house endocrine services, allowing healthcare organizations to reach more patients and maintain excellent glycemic control throughout the clinical course of care.”

Rhinehart adds: “The way eGMS ® prompts nurses to check blood glucoses and tells them what the next dose should be is like having an endocrinology specialist at the bedside for each patient. The emphasis is on timely and accurate adjustments.”

Glytec is the pioneer of personalized digital therapeutics, enabling best practices for inpatient and outpatient insulin management. The company’s patented and FDA-cleared software-as-a-medical-device solutions improve the safety and health of people with diabetes and make insulin a more effective medication option for the millions unable to achieve their treatment goals. Glytec combines evidence-based decision support technologies with expert clinical services to optimize insulin therapies in the hospital and at home, leading to reductions in hypoglycemia and other complications as well as avoidable ED visits, hospitalizations, readmissions and drug waste. The company has offices in Waltham, Massachusetts and Greenville, South Carolina. For more information, visit www.glytecsystems.com.

