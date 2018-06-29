Monarch Private Capital Deepens Asset Management Expertise

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 29, 2018--Monarch Private Capital (MPC), the most diversified investor in tax credit projects, announces Sean Cammann has joined the company as Director of Asset Management. Cammann, who has extensive asset management experience, is responsible for the leadership and direction of the company’s asset management and underwriting platforms. He will continue to optimize the value of tax credit projects that positively impact communities.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180629005072/en/

Sean Cammann, Director of Asset Management (Photo: Business Wire)

Cammann brings over 20 years of experience in commercial real estate and financial services to his new role. His expertise includes low income housing tax credits (LIHTC), complex underwriting and business development.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Sean to the team,” said Robin Delmer, MPC’s co-CEO and Managing Director of Acquisitions. “We look forward to leveraging his asset management experience, keen real estate acumen and insight as we continue to grow and expand our investment activity.”

Prior to MPC, Cammann was a senior asset manager at Wells Fargo where he managed a team of professionals and a portfolio of under construction, pre-stabilized LIHTC assets.

"I'm proud to join a company that is focused on positively impacting communities by investing in and attracting investors to tax credits,” said Cammann. “I’ve seen firsthand the stimulus of tax credits on the affordable housing industry and how they help to create quality homes. I’m excited to be on the team.”

Cammann held previous positions with Ambac, the Related Companies, and Freddie Mac. He has a BA degree from the State University of New York at New Paltz.

For more information on MPC’s programs and services, please contact Robin Delmer by emailing rdelmer@monarchprivate.com or calling 404-596-8035.

About Monarch Private Capital

Monarch Private Capital positively impacts communities by investing in tax credit supported industries. The company is a nationally recognized tax equity investor providing innovative capital solutions for affordable housing, historic rehabilitations, renewable energy, film and other qualified projects. Monarch has long term relationships with institutional and individual investors, developers, and lenders that participate in these types of federal and state programs. Headquartered in Atlanta, Monarch has offices and tax credit professionals located throughout the U.S. Please visit monarchprivate.com to learn more.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180629005072/en/

CONTACT: Monarch Private Capital

Jane Rafeedie, 470-283-8431

jrafeedie@monarchprivate.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA GEORGIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ACCOUNTING REIT BANKING CONSULTING INSURANCE LEGAL CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY

SOURCE: Monarch Private Capital

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/29/2018 08:00 AM/DISC: 06/29/2018 08:00 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180629005072/en