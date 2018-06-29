Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, June 29, 2018

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (KPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;28;23;Showers around;28;24;SW;14;87%;94%;5

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and hot;42;32;Sunny and hot;44;32;NE;12;24%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny, not as warm;31;19;Breezy with sunshine;31;18;W;29;42%;0%;12

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and humid;26;20;Humid with sunshine;27;21;W;11;75%;1%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Sunny and pleasant;25;14;Sunny, nice and warm;26;16;E;20;53%;0%;8

Anchorage, United States;Cloudy;18;11;Continued cloudy;17;12;SW;13;71%;44%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and hot;42;27;Sunny and hot;41;28;SSE;18;12%;0%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Afternoon showers;22;16;Spotty showers;26;16;N;10;68%;78%;6

Asuncion, Paraguay;A stray p.m. t-storm;24;16;Partly sunny, humid;27;19;NE;12;71%;7%;4

Athens, Greece;Sunny and nice;29;20;Sunny and delightful;30;21;SSW;12;50%;7%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Decreasing clouds;14;4;Brilliant sunshine;13;7;NNW;5;75%;1%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and breezy;43;27;Sunny and breezy;41;27;NNW;24;18%;0%;12

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;33;22;A t-storm in spots;33;23;S;7;73%;57%;5

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;27;20;A t-storm in spots;27;21;W;13;68%;64%;4

Bangkok, Thailand;A shower in the p.m.;33;27;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;27;SW;12;64%;63%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny, humid;27;21;Sunny and beautiful;27;21;NE;18;68%;1%;10

Beijing, China;Very hot;38;25;A t-storm or two;37;23;ESE;15;32%;63%;11

Belgrade, Serbia;Thunderstorms;22;18;Showers and t-storms;25;13;NNE;15;70%;61%;9

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny, warm;29;13;Not as warm;22;10;ENE;12;41%;0%;8

Bogota, Colombia;Clouds and sun;18;8;Mostly cloudy;18;10;SSE;11;69%;44%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;25;9;Sunny and nice;25;10;ENE;11;47%;0%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Thunderstorms;29;17;Not as warm;22;11;NNW;24;48%;0%;9

Brussels, Belgium;Sunny and very warm;28;15;Sunny and very warm;29;16;E;9;55%;8%;8

Bucharest, Romania;Showers and t-storms;25;16;Thunderstorms;27;14;E;9;77%;84%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Thunderstorms;28;19;Partly sunny;25;12;N;19;45%;3%;9

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny;17;9;Low clouds;16;12;NE;9;82%;56%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;29;16;Clouds and sun, nice;29;16;NNW;9;33%;19%;9

Busan, South Korea;Mostly cloudy;27;23;Rain, a thunderstorm;26;22;SSE;12;83%;96%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny;35;22;Sunny and pleasant;35;23;NNE;15;31%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Brief showers;14;12;A few showers;16;14;N;28;81%;86%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;27;20;Partly sunny;26;20;ENE;5;68%;66%;12

Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;36;28;Some sun;35;27;S;12;55%;55%;6

Chicago, United States;Sunny;34;26;Mostly sunny and hot;34;26;S;14;63%;42%;10

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Afternoon showers;30;26;A shower or two;30;26;WSW;12;75%;88%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly sunny;22;10;Mostly sunny;21;11;SE;11;56%;28%;7

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny;28;24;Mostly sunny, nice;28;24;WNW;11;78%;4%;12

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny and hot;38;26;Mostly sunny and hot;37;25;S;19;51%;7%;12

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Spotty showers;28;22;A morning shower;28;21;SSE;19;82%;66%;4

Delhi, India;A morning t-storm;34;26;Showers and t-storms;34;28;SSW;12;78%;82%;12

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;36;15;A stray p.m. t-storm;23;11;SSE;12;45%;66%;12

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Overcast, a t-storm;33;27;Couple of t-storms;33;27;S;14;74%;89%;13

Dili, East Timor;More clouds than sun;34;22;Turning cloudy;31;23;SE;10;63%;20%;4

Dublin, Ireland;Mostly sunny, nice;23;13;Partly sunny;21;13;NE;19;60%;10%;7

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and hot;36;20;Sunny and hot;37;21;NNE;11;17%;0%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny, nice;26;19;Sunny and beautiful;25;20;WSW;15;69%;3%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Partly sunny, warm;36;28;Partly sunny and hot;37;29;S;12;56%;38%;8

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;21;4;Sunny and pleasant;22;5;E;7;39%;0%;5

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;31;23;A t-storm in spots;31;23;SE;6;75%;65%;13

Helsinki, Finland;Rain and drizzle;16;10;A shower in places;16;9;N;27;50%;41%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A heavy thunderstorm;35;25;A t-storm in spots;34;25;SW;15;70%;63%;11

Hong Kong, China;A t-storm around;33;28;A t-storm around;33;28;SSW;14;67%;63%;9

Honolulu, United States;Sunshine and nice;30;24;A passing shower;31;24;ENE;18;55%;59%;13

Hyderabad, India;A shower in the p.m.;32;23;Variable clouds;33;23;W;11;52%;37%;9

Islamabad, Pakistan;Variable clouds;32;25;Humid with hazy sun;34;26;SE;15;68%;20%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny;26;20;Partly sunny, nice;28;20;WSW;18;62%;44%;11

Jakarta, Indonesia;Sun and clouds;31;24;Partly sunny;33;24;N;11;64%;25%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;40;29;Partly sunny;35;29;N;16;57%;3%;10

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;19;5;Sunny and pleasant;21;4;E;8;37%;0%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny, warm;35;17;Sunny and very warm;35;18;NNW;10;17%;0%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Turning cloudy, warm;36;28;A morning t-storm;34;29;WSW;12;68%;74%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Afternoon t-storms;26;21;Cloudy, a t-storm;27;21;NNW;8;81%;90%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunshine;38;27;Episodes of sunshine;39;27;SSW;19;34%;18%;10

Kiev, Ukraine;A t-storm in spots;29;18;Rain, a thunderstorm;22;11;NNW;17;96%;93%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;32;26;A shower or t-storm;33;25;ENE;19;59%;80%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;30;21;Mostly cloudy;31;21;WSW;10;59%;34%;6

Kolkata, India;A shower or t-storm;33;26;A p.m. t-storm;32;27;SSW;11;81%;84%;8

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy;31;24;Afternoon showers;32;24;ESE;8;74%;84%;10

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny;15;-2;Partly sunny;14;-1;ENE;9;47%;10%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;29;24;A t-storm in spots;29;24;WSW;11;77%;79%;5

Lima, Peru;Sun and some clouds;19;15;Mostly sunny;19;16;S;12;72%;4%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;A p.m. t-storm;23;15;A shower or t-storm;22;17;SW;12;74%;82%;10

London, United Kingdom;Mostly sunny, nice;26;12;Mostly sunny;26;17;ENE;20;53%;5%;7

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds, then sun;25;17;Clouds breaking;25;16;SSW;9;64%;0%;11

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun;27;20;Partly sunny;27;21;S;11;76%;1%;6

Madrid, Spain;Sunshine, pleasant;31;20;A t-storm in spots;28;16;W;10;53%;44%;8

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny, nice;31;28;A shower in the a.m.;31;27;W;12;67%;77%;6

Manaus, Brazil;Increasing clouds;32;24;Variable cloudiness;31;24;NNE;6;72%;41%;4

Manila, Philippines;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;26;A stray thunderstorm;31;26;WSW;15;78%;66%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny;13;8;Showers around;13;5;WNW;22;72%;69%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;23;11;A p.m. t-storm;24;13;WNW;8;53%;80%;14

Miami, United States;A t-storm in spots;31;26;A thunderstorm;32;26;SE;13;69%;63%;7

Minsk, Belarus;Increasing clouds;27;11;A few showers;19;10;N;25;55%;89%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;A t-storm in spots;29;25;A t-storm in spots;28;24;SSW;23;74%;63%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny;15;8;Decreasing clouds;15;10;NNE;7;84%;40%;1

Montreal, Canada;Warmer;30;20;A strong t-storm;30;22;WNW;10;69%;83%;5

Moscow, Russia;Warm with some sun;28;18;A heavy p.m. t-storm;25;19;S;12;55%;66%;4

Mumbai, India;Rain;31;25;Heavy showers;30;26;S;20;84%;95%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;Rather cloudy;22;13;A shower in the a.m.;23;14;NE;10;69%;80%;9

New York, United States;Mostly sunny and hot;32;23;Mostly sunny and hot;34;26;SSW;13;43%;1%;11

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunshine;32;20;Mostly sunny, nice;31;20;NW;16;44%;9%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Afternoon showers;26;16;Showers around;23;16;SSE;13;81%;77%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;Cloudy, p.m. rain;31;24;A t-storm in spots;32;23;S;11;70%;57%;6

Oslo, Norway;Not as warm;22;9;Sunny and beautiful;24;10;SSE;8;30%;2%;6

Ottawa, Canada;Variable cloudiness;31;19;A strong t-storm;33;21;N;20;65%;64%;7

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Brief a.m. showers;29;25;Showers around;28;25;SE;42;74%;92%;2

Panama City, Panama;Couple of t-storms;29;24;A shower or t-storm;29;24;WNW;9;84%;84%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Afternoon showers;30;23;Downpours;30;24;E;8;84%;92%;8

Paris, France;Partly sunny, warm;29;19;Sunny and very warm;31;21;E;12;45%;9%;9

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny;16;8;Partly sunny;19;10;NE;15;57%;6%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Becoming cloudy;33;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;26;SW;15;65%;60%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;30;23;Mostly cloudy, humid;31;24;ESE;16;80%;44%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;34;23;A t-storm in spots;34;22;NE;7;50%;64%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Showers and t-storms;28;13;Sunny, not as warm;22;10;ENE;13;41%;0%;8

Pyongyang, North Korea;Some sun, pleasant;30;17;Mostly cloudy;31;21;SSE;9;66%;62%;5

Quito, Ecuador;A shower;20;11;Rain at times;19;11;WSW;15;66%;88%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;24;15;Mostly sunny, nice;24;16;SSW;14;64%;11%;11

Recife, Brazil;A little a.m. rain;28;21;A shower in the a.m.;28;22;S;14;68%;66%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;A shower or two;12;8;A little a.m. rain;11;6;WNW;12;80%;63%;1

Riga, Latvia;Not as warm;18;11;A shower in places;18;10;NNE;24;50%;48%;7

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunshine;27;19;Sunny;27;19;NNW;7;65%;11%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;43;28;Sunny and very warm;43;28;NNE;23;7%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Sunny and pleasant;29;17;Mostly sunny;32;17;SW;11;45%;10%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cooler in the p.m.;23;9;Cloudy and cooler;12;10;NNE;19;75%;37%;1

San Francisco, United States;Partly cloudy;22;13;Partly cloudy;25;15;WSW;14;57%;0%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;Couple of t-storms;24;17;Showers and t-storms;23;17;ENE;9;78%;83%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny, breezy;29;26;Sunshine and nice;29;26;E;21;69%;4%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;26;18;A t-storm in spots;26;19;ENE;8;88%;73%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Becoming cloudy;29;16;Sun and clouds, nice;28;16;WNW;8;23%;8%;12

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;18;4;Partly sunny;16;5;WSW;5;56%;65%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;30;24;Mostly sunny, nice;31;23;NNE;8;69%;29%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Showers and t-storms;25;15;Showers and t-storms;21;15;W;10;76%;68%;9

Seattle, United States;Sun and clouds;20;14;Partly sunny;19;13;SSW;11;76%;44%;4

Seoul, South Korea;More clouds than sun;29;20;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;21;ESE;9;75%;90%;3

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;34;25;Heavy morning rain;29;26;SSE;15;89%;96%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;29;26;A morning t-storm;30;26;SSE;11;74%;68%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Showers and t-storms;19;14;Thunderstorms;21;12;W;16;82%;70%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;31;26;Mostly sunny;31;26;ENE;22;66%;27%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Cooler;18;10;Partly sunny;18;8;N;18;41%;26%;4

Sydney, Australia;Mostly cloudy;16;10;Sunny and pleasant;20;8;WSW;15;56%;2%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;A t-storm around;38;27;Clouds and sun;36;27;SSE;9;62%;44%;9

Tallinn, Estonia;Cloudy and cooler;15;11;A shower or two;17;10;NNE;22;51%;58%;6

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and very warm;36;22;Sunny and very warm;37;23;NE;11;20%;0%;11

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunny and very hot;36;20;Sunny and very hot;38;22;NNE;10;27%;3%;11

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and very warm;37;25;Mostly sunny and hot;39;26;ESE;13;10%;0%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Some sun, pleasant;30;23;Nice with sunshine;28;21;NNW;13;45%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;Some sun, a t-storm;22;20;A shower or t-storm;27;19;ENE;8;68%;58%;11

Tokyo, Japan;Windy and humid;31;25;Clouds and sun;33;25;SSW;25;65%;11%;9

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny;26;20;Sunny and breezy;29;22;SW;23;72%;5%;10

Tripoli, Libya;Plenty of sunshine;36;27;Sunny and very warm;34;25;ESE;14;40%;0%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;33;21;Sunny and hot;36;22;ESE;18;40%;0%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny, warm;32;13;A stray t-shower;29;15;SE;12;32%;76%;6

Vancouver, Canada;Considerable clouds;19;13;A couple of showers;18;12;S;9;69%;78%;2

Vienna, Austria;A heavy thunderstorm;26;17;Partly sunny;22;11;NNE;15;47%;0%;9

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm around;33;24;Turning cloudy;33;25;WNW;10;59%;55%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;Thundershowers;28;9;Cooler with a shower;19;8;N;18;53%;48%;7

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny, warm;30;11;Cooler with a shower;20;11;NNW;24;53%;49%;7

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;10;5;Mostly sunny;13;9;NNW;18;79%;34%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A stray thunderstorm;31;25;Downpours;31;25;SW;10;74%;84%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny and very hot;38;21;Sunshine, very hot;36;20;NE;6;28%;4%;12

