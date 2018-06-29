3-5 more tropical storms to hit Taiwan before end of year: CWB

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan is expected to endure more wild weather than the norm, with three to five more tropical storms expected to hit Taiwan before the end of the year, reported CNA.

The storms are likely to be stronger than previous years, as a possible El Niño weather pattern is developing.

Higher than average rain could also be expected during July, followed by lower than average rain for August and September, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The prediction was laid out by the CWB during a press conference about Taiwan's upcoming typhoon season, which traditionally runs from July to September.

So far this year, Taiwan has seen seven tropical storms, which is 4.3 times higher than average according to the head of CWB's Weather Forecast Center, Lu Kuo-chen (呂國臣)

Taiwan's rainfall was less than average between May and June, with 60% of weather stations recording their hottest-ever temperatures for the period.