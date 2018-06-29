  1. Home
  2. Society

3-5 more tropical storms to hit Taiwan before end of year: CWB

Taiwan expected to endure above average instances of extreme weather over the next 5 months

By Scott Morgan,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/06/29 20:30

Commotion during Typhoon Nesat, Yilan County, July 2017. (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan is expected to endure more wild weather than the norm, with three to five more tropical storms expected to hit Taiwan before the end of the year, reported CNA.

The storms are likely to be stronger than previous years, as a possible El Niño weather pattern is developing.

Higher than average rain could also be expected during July, followed by lower than average rain for August and September, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The prediction was laid out by the CWB during a press conference about Taiwan's upcoming typhoon season, which traditionally runs from July to September.

So far this year, Taiwan has seen seven tropical storms, which is 4.3 times higher than average according to the head of CWB's Weather Forecast Center, Lu Kuo-chen (呂國臣)

Taiwan's rainfall was less than average between May and June, with 60% of weather stations recording their hottest-ever temperatures for the period.
tropical storm
El Nino
weather forecast

RELATED ARTICLES

Tropical storm or tropical depression: Taiwan and Japan disagree
2018/06/15 14:11
Tropical storm downgraded to depression, but still rain in Taiwan until June 12
2018/06/09 19:17
Taiwan’s Central Weather Bureau to help local authorities with typhoon holidays
2018/06/07 15:42
Tropical Storm Ewiniar will not impact Taiwan weather
2018/06/06 12:50
Tropical Storm Ewiniar will bring rain to Southern and Eastern Taiwan
2018/06/02 15:54