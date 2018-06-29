Magnetite Procurement Report: Market Trends and Procurement Best Practices Insights Now Available from SpendEdge

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 29, 2018--Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, , has announced the release of their . This report offers procurement market intelligence insights on the procurement best practices and supplier negotiation strategies to drive category growth.

Our procurement reports for the offer a comprehensive analysis of the category growth drivers and future supply market scenario. They also provide information on the spend dynamics and its impact on the overall pricing strategies.

“One of the best procurement practices for the buyers is to collaborate with suppliers that have their production capacities in regions that are rich in iron ore, as it offers an opportunity to expand their production capacities,” says SpendEdge procurement analyst Anil Seth. “Also, selecting suppliers based on their capability to provide cost savings in terms of inventory management and assistance in demand forecasting is one of the key category management strategies to minimize inventory management costs.”

The procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to play a key role in influencing the global category spend for the magnetite market.

The rise in demand from the medical sector The use of magnetite in oncology diagnostics Increasing use of magnetite in therapeutic applications

Report scope snapshot: Magnetite market

Market Insights

Category spend growth Regional spend dynamics Regional influence on global spend

Category Pricing Insights

Comparison of pricing models Cost drivers impacting pricing Supply chain margins

Best Practices

Innovation and success stories Procurement excellence best practices Sustainability practices

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

