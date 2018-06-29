Taipei to host first ever ‘Facebook #BuildDay 2018’ event

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taipei will host its first-ever "Facebook #BuildDay 2018" event on July 8, in a bid to help connect Taiwan's scientific and technological talent to the world.

In addition to providing a space for exchange and networking opportunities for developers, the event will put on a hackathon competition.

The event ties in with Facebook's 2018 Developer Circles Community Challenge, which is an online hackathon that encourages collaboration between developers and community leaders to bring about change.

Hundreds of developers and tech fans are expected to attend the event.

The event will be held at the American Innovation Center (美國創新中心) in Xinyi District.

3 Facebook engineers will attend the event and speak about different topics including women, social enterprises and online education, sharing their experiences, challenges and the role of technology.

There will also be an opportunity for face-to-face interaction with the event's guests.

Audrey Tang (唐鳳) Taiwan's 'Digital Minister' of the Executive Yuan has been invited to attend.

To register for the event, place RSVP on the event's website.