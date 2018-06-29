The Latest: Gazette suspect charged with 5 counts of murder

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The Latest on the shootings targeting Maryland's Capital Gazette newspaper(all times local):

5:50 a.m.

Court records filed Friday show Jarrod W. Ramos has been charged with five counts of first-degree murder in the killings inside Maryland's Capitol Gazette office.

The online records do not list an attorney for Ramos, who is scheduled for a bail hearing 10:30 a.m. Friday in Annapolis.

Authorities say Ramos opened fire inside the newspaper office Thursday, killing five and injuring two others. He had a long, acrimonious history with the newspaper, including a lawsuit and years of harassment of its journalists.

___

12: 30 a.m.

Police say a man firing a shotgun killed four journalists and a staffer at Maryland's capital newspaper before officers quickly arrived and took him into custody.

Police say they are a questioning the suspect, a white man in his late 30s, following Thursday's attack on The Capital Gazette in Annapolis.

Acting Police Chief William Krampf of Anne Arundel County says it was a targeted attack in which the gunman "looked for his victims."

Journalists described how they scrambled under desks and sought to hide during a few minutes of terror. They recounted hearing the gunman's footsteps as he moved about the newsroom, firing his weapon.

The attack came amid months of verbal and online attacks on the "fake news media" from politicians and others from President Donald Trump on down.