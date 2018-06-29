2-time Wimbledon champ Murray drawn to face Paire in opener

LONDON (AP) — Two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray has been drawn to face Benoit Paire in the first round at the All England Club.

It's a rematch of Murray's fourth-round victory over the Frenchman at the All England Club last year.

That was Murray's last win before he sat out nearly a year because of an injured hip that was surgically repaired in January.

He returned to action this month and so is ranked only 156th and unseeded at Wimbledon, which he won in 2013 and 2016.

Murray could face 26th-seeded Denis Shapovalov of Canada in the second round.

The potential men's quarterfinals set up by Friday's draw are eight-time champion Roger Federer vs. 2017 U.S. Open runner-up Kevin Anderson, and 2014 U.S. Open champion Marin Cilic vs. No. 6 seed Grigor Dimitrov in the top half of the bracket, and two-time Wimbledon winner Rafael Nadal vs. 2009 U.S. Open champion Juan Martin del Potro, and No. 4 Alexander Zverev vs. No. 7 Dominic Thiem in the bottom half.

