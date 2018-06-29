Taipei is the 43rd wealthiest city in the world, New York most wealthy: study

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taipei is the 43rd wealthiest city in the world, with New York retaining the mantle as the world's richest city according to a report published by REPro Frank Knight today.

This year's report saw a significant change in methodology, which saw Taipei's ranking plummet from 15 to 43.

New York took top spot, followed by London, San Francisco, Los Angeles and Chicago.

Asia's top representative, Singapore, ranked fifth followed by Tokyo and Hong Kong, which ranked eighth and ninth respectively.

Andy Huang(黃舒衛), Director of Research at REPro Frank Knight said that lack of foreign investment and low turnover of commercial real estate were factors limiting Taipei's ranking, in an interview with UDN.

In terms of high income, Taipei ranks 31st in the world, with around 80,000 households earning more than $USD250, 000 (NTD$7.6 million) per year, suggesting Taiwan has far more high-wealth people than high-income people.

The report also indexed lifestyle, where Taipei ranked 51st overall, showing that Taipei has more work to do in areas of tourism, restaurants, culture and education according to Huang.