Taiwan's Chunghua Telecom is Asia's most trusted telecom company

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The 20th annual Most Trusted Brand Awards ceremony was held this week on June 26 by Reader’s Digest Asia.

At the awards, Taiwan’s Chunghwa Telecom Company was the prestigious recipient of two platinum “Most Trusted Brand Awards” in the categories of “Telecom Services” and “Most Reliable 4G Service.”

This is the 14th consecutive year they have received the platinum award in “Telecom Services” and the second year receiving the award for the “Most Reliable 4G services.”

The awards were determined based on surveys conducted through an online questionnaire by the Catalyst Research group with 8,000 respondents. Respondents came from Taiwan, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore, with Taiwanese citizens accounting for 1,200 out of 8,000 respondents.

The surveys sought to evaluate reliability and quality of services and products, as well as brand value, as well as companies’ innovative spirit and perceived commitment to social responsibility.

After receiving the awards at the ceremony, Chunghua Telecom’s Managing Director Hsieh Chi-mau (謝繼茂) was quoted as saying:

“We are very grateful to our customer for their support and their recognition of Chonghua Telecom. We strive to adhere to the principle of ‘Staying at the forefront’ to serve our customers. We strive to exceed the expectations of our customers, and continuously provide the best, most comprehensive services we can, as we lead society into a new digital age.”

Other major companies awarded as most trusted brands in their industry were Panasonic, EPSON, Hitachi Air-conditioners, Chimei Electronics, BRITA, 3M, Taiwan Sanyo Electric, Cathay Life Insurance, Cathay United Bank, and Taiwan Life Insurance Company, reports HiNet.