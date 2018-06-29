  1. Home
  2. Economy

Taiwan’s Yageo Corp is the world's highest performing stock this year

Yageo Corp has the world’s fastest growing returns during the the first half of this year

By Scott Morgan,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/06/29 17:34

(Image courtesy of Pixabay)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Two Taiwanese companies are among the world's highest performing stocks during the first half of this year with Taiwan's Yageo Corp (國巨) having the world's fastest growing returns and TaiMed Biologics (中裕新藥) ranked eighth.

Yageo Corp, a researcher and manufacturer of passive components and related equipment has seen its stock price increase by 186.9 percent this year to June 26.

TaiMed Biologics, a new medicine research and development company has had its stock price increase by 65.8 percent this year to June 26.

Seven of the world's top 10 performing stocks came from developing markets, despite the developing market index performing 9 percent worse than the developed market index.

Netflix, Twitter and Square were the only stocks representing developed markets.

According to Bloomberg, the world's top ten performing stocks in terms of percentage change in total return this year through to June 26 are listed below:

1. Yageo Corp: 186.9 percent
2. Suzano Papel: 110.3 percent
3. Netflix: 108.1 percent
4. Alibaba Health: 90.9 percent
5. Twitter: 86.8 percent
6. Momo: 85.2 percent
7. Square: 80.4 percent
8. TaiMed Biologics: 65.8 percent
9. Autohome: 65.4 percent
10. GS Engineering: 64.1 percent.
Yageo Corp
TaiMed Biologics
Taiwan Stock Exchange

RELATED ARTICLES

Vice Premier says Taiwan is set for steady economic growth
2018/03/05 18:14
Taiwan stock market suffers largest loss in 17 years after Dow plunge
2018/02/06 17:08
Taipei to house the largest R&D center for Google in Asia Pacific
2018/01/31 15:51