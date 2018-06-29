KYMCO New Many 110 EV and KYMCO Nice 100 EV to Launch Off A Bold Commitment to Transforming the Electric Scooter Industry

TAIPEI, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 29, 2018--KYMCO announced the launch of two new groundbreaking electric scooter models and demonstrated the company’s commitment to making electric a popular reality for consumers worldwide. The beautiful retro-styled KYMCO New Many 110 EV scooter is designed for the younger generation while the KYMCO Nice 100 EV aims to attract a wider audience of electric converts.

The two new models are the tip of the iceberg with regards to KYMCO’s electric vehicle plans for the near future. KYMCO boldly sets to launch 10 distinct scooter models within the next three years, and transform the world’s electric scooter landscape starting with Taiwan, a market with the world’s highest scooter density.

KYMCO furthermore outlined how its EV initiatives are guided by its longstanding brand spirit “Win My Heart”, and its three pillars “Distinctions”, “Pride”, and “Persistence.” It is this spirit that has led KYMCO to excel and transformed KYMCO into a respected global brand.

KYMCO’S “WIN MY HEART” APPROACH TO IONEX

First of all, to provide consumers the “Win My Heart” charging infrastructure in Taiwan, KYMCO will complete the deployment of 1,500 Ionex fast charging stations on day one of shipping its first Ionex e-scooters. By the end of 2019 KYMCO will complete the deployment of 2,000 Ionex energy stations, so riders can easily rent swappable shared batteries for long-distance travel. Furthermore, in two years KYMCO will have more than 30,000 shared outlet spots to completely eliminate any range anxiety riders may have.

Second, to provide consumers the “Win My Heart” home charging experience, Ionex e-scooter is designed with the industry’s first smart energy bay. Complemented by the extremely light 5 kg battery, riders can easily carry the battery home to charge at night and leave home fully charged every morning. To make overnight charging even simpler for apartment residents, KYMCO will launch the “Ionex Green Ready Community” project. Energy stations will be set up in public parking lots of residential buildings.

Third, to provide consumers the “Win My Heart” e-scooter ownership experience, KYMCO will offer unprecedented warranty and service. Every Ionex e-scooter comes with a 5 year core battery warranty and a 10 year power motor warranty. Meanwhile, to ensure Ionex users don’t have to pay high price for the riding mileage, every Ionex e-scooter comes with a lifetime-warranty personal rental battery. Monthly rental that comes with 1,000 km of basic riding mileage costs only US$10 (NT$299).

Finally, to provide consumers the “Win My Heart” products that fulfill different desires, KYMCO will launch 10 electric models over the next three years. Each scooter model will target different users and exhibit distinct characteristics. This ambition starts today with the introduction of two light-duty class electric vehicles – KYMCO New Many 110 EV and KYMCO Nice 100 EV. Next, KYMCO will introduce regular-duty electric vehicles as well as heavy-duty electric vehicles.

KYMCO’S “WIN MY HEART” APPROACH TO INVITING NEW EV RIDERS

KYMCO’s goal of developing electric scooters is to make green vehicles a practical reality in everyone’s daily life.

KYMCO New Many 110 EV is an Ionex e-scooter designed for younger generations of riders who like fashion and retro styling. The New Many 110 EV is expected to be available in August and comes with two versions. With the government subsidy factored in, the prices consumers actually pay for the New Many 110 EV Noodoe Navigation version and the Standard version can be as low as US$1,590 (NT$47,800) and US$1,420 (NT$42,800) respectively.

KYMCO Nice 100 EV aims to attract an even wider audience of electric converts with its practicality and affordability. KYMCO Nice 100 EV is expected to be available in October. With the government subsidy factored in, the price consumers actually pay can be as low as US$990 (NT$ 29,800).

“With the world’s first two Ionex scooters launched today, consumers can embrace electric without compromise,” stated Allen Ko. “This is a worldwide invitation to an open movement that celebrates one of the most important social missions of our time.”

