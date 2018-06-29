AP Photos: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

In this Wednesday, June 27, 2018, file photo, emergency rescue teams gather in the staging area as they continue the search for 12 young soccer team m
In this Wednesday, June 27, 2018, file photo released by the Thailand Department of National Parks and Wildlife, rescue personnel search for alternate
In this Thursday, June 28, 2018, file photo, an aircraft flies above as rescuers stand amid the wreckage of a private chartered plane that crashed in
In this Thursday, June 28, 2018, file photo, a Rohingya child jumps across a gap as he makes his way across muddy waters in Balukhali refugee camp, Ba
In this Friday, June 22, 2018, file photo, Kashmiri men carry the body of Dawood Salafi, a local rebel commander, during his funeral on the outskirts
In this Monday, June 25, 2018, file photo, a veiled Kashmiri Muslim woman walks past a closed market in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir. Shops and
In this Wednesday, June 27, 2018, file photo, U.S. Ambassador to United Nations Nikki Haley watches a dance drama at Mukhti Ashram, a shelter for res
In this Friday, June 22, 2018, file photo, Radical Islamic cleric Aman Abdurrahman, center, is escorted by police officers after his sentence hearing
In this Wednesday, June 27, 2018, file photo, a vendor is reflected on a mirror as he waits for customers at his hat shop in Beijing. China led Asian
In this Thursday, June 28, 2018, file photo, Japanese soccer fans celebrate at a public viewing venue in Tokyo as Japan advanced to the next stage of
In this Tuesday, June 26, 2018, file photo, the latest Tang series cars from Chinese automaker BYD are shown during a launch ceremony in Beijing. (AP
In this Thursday, June 28, 2018, file photo, Hindu priests pour milk on idols of deities Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra and Subhadra during the holy "Snan
In this Wednesday, June 27, 2018, file photo, Japanese Kento Momota returns a shot from Anthony Sinisuka Ginting of Indonesia during their first round
Rescuers have worked for days to try to get access farther into a flooded cave in northern Thailand where 12 boys and their soccer coach are missing. Days of rain have raised water levels, stalling progress by divers trying to navigate the flooded passages, and rescuers are trying to drain the water and looking for other ways into the cave.
In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, a small plane crashed into a construction site in Mumbai, killing five people.
Nikki Haley made her first visit to India since becoming the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations in 2017. She met with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and made cultural and religious stops during her two-day visit.
Japanese fans cheered their team's advance to the knockout round at the World Cup. The team lost Thursday's match to Poland but advanced on a tiebreaker.
___
This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Toru Takahashi in Tokyo.
___
Visit the AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com
Visit AP Images online: http://www.apimages.com