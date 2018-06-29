AP Photos: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

Rescuers have worked for days to try to get access farther into a flooded cave in northern Thailand where 12 boys and their soccer coach are missing. Days of rain have raised water levels, stalling progress by divers trying to navigate the flooded passages, and rescuers are trying to drain the water and looking for other ways into the cave.

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, a small plane crashed into a construction site in Mumbai, killing five people.

Nikki Haley made her first visit to India since becoming the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations in 2017. She met with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and made cultural and religious stops during her two-day visit.

Japanese fans cheered their team's advance to the knockout round at the World Cup. The team lost Thursday's match to Poland but advanced on a tiebreaker.

