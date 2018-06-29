Taiwan’s ban on artificial trans fats in processed food begins July 1

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan's ban of partially hydrogenated oils, also known as trans fats in processed food will enter into force on July 1, in a bid to improve the nation's health, reported CNA.

Violators will face a fine between NT$30,000 (US$983) and $NT3 million.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), trans fats increase "bad" cholesterol levels, potentially leading to heart disease and other cardiovascular problems.

Trans fats are mostly tasteless and created when hydrogen is added to vegetable oil as a thickening agent.

It is frequently used in a range of processed foods including cake, bread, biscuits, pastries and other desserts.

The WHO has supported both the ban of trans fats and policies supporting healthy lifestyles in recent years.

The U.S. put in place a similar ban in June 2015, when the U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave food manufacturers three years to eliminate the use of trans fats.

Taiwan's ban was added as an amendment of the Act Governing Food Safety and Sanitation in November 2015 and food manufactures were notified of the ban's start date on February 22, 2016.