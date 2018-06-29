Spain feels the heat as migrants shift route into Europe

EDS NOTE: SPANISH LAW REQUIRES THAT THE FACES OF MINORS ARE MASKED IN PUBLICATIONS WITHIN SPAIN. Moroccan migrants sit by the Camarinal Lighthouse aft
Guardia Civil officers stand guard as migrants gather at a makeshift emergency center for migrants at Barbate's municipal sports center, in the south
FILE - In this Saturday, May 17, 2014 file photo, migrants scale a metallic fence that divides Morocco and the Spanish enclave of Melilla. Morocco's d
TARIFA, Spain (AP) — Although the numbers of economic migrants and asylum-seekers in Europe are declining overall from the peak levels of 2015, the renewed popularity of the so-called Western Mediterranean route is straining Spain's law-enforcement response and its social safety networks.
The 17,781 people who have made it to southern Spain so far this year outpaced the arrivals by boat to Italy or Greece, according to the latest U.N. refugee agency figures. Of the 972 who lost their lives at sea, nearly a third (292) died trying to reach Spain.
The early summer surge in arrivals coinciding with calmer waters in the strait — nearly 5,000 by boats since June 11, according to the International Organization for Migration — is exposing Spain's response as ill-equipped, underfunded and too reliant on improvisation.